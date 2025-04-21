$41.400.01
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules
Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

Pope Francis has died

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28
How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

In Ukraine, they want to make it impossible to use education to evade mobilization: the bill is already in the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

A government bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that will make it impossible to evade mobilization through obtaining education. The document changes the rules for deferment, particularly for conscripts over 25 years old who are studying.

In Ukraine, they want to make it impossible to use education to evade mobilization: the bill is already in the Rada

A draft law has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that will make it impossible to use obtaining education as a way to evade mobilization. UNN reports this with reference to the bill card on the Verkhovna Rada website.

Details

This concerns the government  draft law No. 13193 on amendments to Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" regarding the rights of pedagogical workers and education seekers.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that it provides for "avoiding the use of obtaining education as a way to evade mobilization and eliminating existing gaps in legislation that create conditions for men of conscription age to evade mobilization."

It is also reported that in order to prevent abuse of status and evasion of mobilization, it is proposed to grant deferment only to pedagogical workers of state and communal out-of-school education institutions who, as of January 1, 2025, worked and continue to work at their main place of employment in out-of-school education institutions and organize work in artistic, ecological-naturalistic, scientific-technical, research-experimental, sports, military-patriotic directions, which will ensure the preservation of the network and number of clubs at the existing level and will not lead to their expansion and the possibility of men evading mobilization.

The draft law provides that the following are also not subject to military service during mobilization, for a special period:

  • students of vocational (vocational and technical) education institutions and seekers of professional pre-higher education who began their studies no later than the year of reaching the maximum age for directing for basic military service, defined by Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service", and who are studying full-time or dual form of education, and seekers of higher education within the estimated term of completing the educational program, and who are studying full-time or dual form of education, as well as doctoral students and doctors (pharmacists) – interns, doctors – residents. The norm of this point applies to education seekers in educational institutions (scientific institutions) of Ukraine who are obtaining education for the first time at a level higher than the level previously obtained in the sequence defined by Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On Education";
    • scientific, scientific-pedagogical, pedagogical workers of higher education institutions, scientific workers of scientific institutions and organizations, scientific-pedagogical workers of professional pre-higher education institutions who have a scientific degree, and pedagogical workers of professional pre-higher, vocational (vocational and technical), general secondary, and out-of-school education institutions. The norm of this point applies to relevant workers who work in higher education institutions, scientific institutions and organizations, professional pre-higher, vocational (vocational and technical), general secondary education institutions at their main place of employment with a workload of not less than 0.75 rate, as well as to pedagogical workers of state and communal out-of-school education institutions who, as of January 1, 2025 , worked and continue to work at their main place of employment in out-of-school education institutions organizing work in artistic, ecological-naturalistic, scientific-technical, research-experimental, sports, military-patriotic directions with a workload of not less than 0.75 rate.

      In addition, the explanatory note to the government's draft law states that over the past six months, the number of seekers of vocational (vocational and technical) education (up to 17,338) and seekers of professional pre-higher education (up to 75,618) among conscripted men over 25 years old, who are obtaining education sequentially on the basis of basic or complete general secondary education and have a deferment from military service during mobilization, has significantly increased.

      The government believes that this trend requires response and legislative regulation regarding the definition of the age of seekers of vocational (vocational and technical) and professional pre-higher education, which will grant the right to a deferment during mobilization.

      At the same time, as reported, education seekers who are obtaining education non-sequentially, and persons who began obtaining education abroad after February 24, 2022, continue to attempt to challenge in court the legislative requirement regarding deferment from mobilization for education seekers, which does not extend to education seekers who are obtaining education non-sequentially and to persons studying in foreign educational institutions.

      Addition

      On April 4, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that provides for changes in the rules for granting deferment for students and teachers.

      Anna Murashko

      Anna Murashko

      War Politics
      Verkhovna Rada
      Armed Forces of Ukraine
      Ukraine
