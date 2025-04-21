In Ukraine, they want to make it impossible to use education to evade mobilization: the bill is already in the Rada

A draft law has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada that will make it impossible to use obtaining education as a way to evade mobilization. UNN reports this with reference to the bill card on the Verkhovna Rada website.

Details

This concerns the government draft law No. 13193 on amendments to Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" regarding the rights of pedagogical workers and education seekers.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that it provides for "avoiding the use of obtaining education as a way to evade mobilization and eliminating existing gaps in legislation that create conditions for men of conscription age to evade mobilization."

It is also reported that in order to prevent abuse of status and evasion of mobilization, it is proposed to grant deferment only to pedagogical workers of state and communal out-of-school education institutions who, as of January 1, 2025, worked and continue to work at their main place of employment in out-of-school education institutions and organize work in artistic, ecological-naturalistic, scientific-technical, research-experimental, sports, military-patriotic directions, which will ensure the preservation of the network and number of clubs at the existing level and will not lead to their expansion and the possibility of men evading mobilization.

The draft law provides that the following are also not subject to military service during mobilization, for a special period:

students of vocational (vocational and technical) education institutions and seekers of professional pre-higher education who began their studies no later than the year of reaching the maximum age for directing for basic military service, defined by Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service", and who are studying full-time or dual form of education, and seekers of higher education within the estimated term of completing the educational program, and who are studying full-time or dual form of education, as well as doctoral students and doctors (pharmacists) – interns, doctors – residents. The norm of this point applies to education seekers in educational institutions (scientific institutions) of Ukraine who are obtaining education for the first time at a level higher than the level previously obtained in the sequence defined by Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On Education";

scientific, scientific-pedagogical, pedagogical workers of higher education institutions, scientific workers of scientific institutions and organizations, scientific-pedagogical workers of professional pre-higher education institutions who have a scientific degree, and pedagogical workers of professional pre-higher, vocational (vocational and technical), general secondary, and out-of-school education institutions. The norm of this point applies to relevant workers who work in higher education institutions, scientific institutions and organizations, professional pre-higher, vocational (vocational and technical), general secondary education institutions at their main place of employment with a workload of not less than 0.75 rate, as well as to pedagogical workers of state and communal out-of-school education institutions who, as of January 1, 2025 , worked and continue to work at their main place of employment in out-of-school education institutions organizing work in artistic, ecological-naturalistic, scientific-technical, research-experimental, sports, military-patriotic directions with a workload of not less than 0.75 rate.

In addition, the explanatory note to the government's draft law states that over the past six months, the number of seekers of vocational (vocational and technical) education (up to 17,338) and seekers of professional pre-higher education (up to 75,618) among conscripted men over 25 years old, who are obtaining education sequentially on the basis of basic or complete general secondary education and have a deferment from military service during mobilization, has significantly increased.

The government believes that this trend requires response and legislative regulation regarding the definition of the age of seekers of vocational (vocational and technical) and professional pre-higher education, which will grant the right to a deferment during mobilization.

At the same time, as reported, education seekers who are obtaining education non-sequentially, and persons who began obtaining education abroad after February 24, 2022, continue to attempt to challenge in court the legislative requirement regarding deferment from mobilization for education seekers, which does not extend to education seekers who are obtaining education non-sequentially and to persons studying in foreign educational institutions.

Addition

On April 4, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that provides for changes in the rules for granting deferment for students and teachers.