War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Trump assured Merz that he would support Europe's efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

NMT-2025: What to do if you are denied registration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

Those who were denied registration for the NMT due to errors are allowed to re-submit documents from May 9 to 14. It is important to correct the shortcomings in your personal account in a timely manner.

NMT-2025: What to do if you are denied registration

If you were denied registration for the NMT during the main period due to certain shortcomings in the information provided, you can register to participate in additional sessions. To do this, you need to correct the errors and resubmit them for processing from May 9 to 14, the UCEQAO reported, writes UNN.

Those wishing to participate in the NMT who were denied registration during the main period due to deficiencies in the documents and/or information provided can correct the errors and resubmit them for processing from May 9 to 14

- reported in UCEQAO.

Details

You should carefully read the message in your personal account, as it indicates the reason for the refusal: providing unreliable information, providing copies of not all the necessary documents, etc.

You do not need to create a personal account again. You need to upload the corrected information to the account created during registration in the main period.

"We emphasize: only timely finalization and resubmission of documents in accordance with the requirements, will allow you to successfully register for participation in additional NMT sessions", - emphasized in UCEQAO.

Read more about the registration procedure in the additional period here.

