NMT-2025: What to do if you are denied registration

If you were denied registration for the NMT during the main period due to certain shortcomings in the information provided, you can register to participate in additional sessions. To do this, you need to correct the errors and resubmit them for processing from May 9 to 14, the UCEQAO reported, writes UNN.

Details

You should carefully read the message in your personal account, as it indicates the reason for the refusal: providing unreliable information, providing copies of not all the necessary documents, etc.



You do not need to create a personal account again. You need to upload the corrected information to the account created during registration in the main period.

"We emphasize: only timely finalization and resubmission of documents in accordance with the requirements, will allow you to successfully register for participation in additional NMT sessions", - emphasized in UCEQAO.

