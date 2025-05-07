NMT-2025: Participants Received Invitations to Testing in Personal Accounts

Participants of the national multi-subject test-2025 have already been sent invitations to testing in their personal electronic accounts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

From now on, all registered participants of the main session of the NMT can download invitations to participate in the testing from their personal accounts.

They indicate the date and time of the NMT, as well as the address of the temporary examination center TEC, where the testing will take place.

For participants who will participate in the NMT in Ukraine, the start of testing is indicated in Kyiv time. Instead, for those who will take the NMT abroad, it is according to the local time of the locality where the TEC is located.

At the same time, the Center for Educational Quality Assessment emphasized that information about the place of testing is intended only for NMT participants.

We urge you to refrain from spreading it and disclosing personal data to others - let's take care of safety together. We advise you to familiarize yourself with the invitation in advance and plan the route to the TEC. Lateness for testing is unacceptable, regardless of the reason - the message says.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Education of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytskyi reported that 312,000 entrants are expected to take the national multi-subject test (NMT) in 2025.