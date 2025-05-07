NMT-2025: Participants Received Invitations to Testing in Personal Accounts

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 18045 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 25791 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 27928 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 29864 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 33812 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 36865 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 41327 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 83535 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 123837 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 85814 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
2.7m/s
43%
747 mm
Popular news

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 59707 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 50848 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 50654 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 52560 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 25570 views
Publications

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 18045 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 25791 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 27928 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 29864 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 53003 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 47408 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 97761 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 95079 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 106573 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 54294 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

NMT-2025: Participants Received Invitations to Testing in Personal Accounts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3226 views

Participants of the main session of the NMT-2025 have been sent invitations to their electronic accounts. These invitations specify the date, time, and address of the examination center. They are asked not to disclose information about the testing location.

NMT-2025: Participants Received Invitations to Testing in Personal Accounts

Participants of the national multi-subject test-2025 have already been sent invitations to testing in their personal electronic accounts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment.

Details

From now on, all registered participants of the main session of the NMT can download invitations to participate in the testing from their personal accounts.

They indicate the date and time of the NMT, as well as the address of the temporary examination center TEC, where the testing will take place.

The Unified Entrance Exam to the Master's program can be taken abroad, but places are limited28.04.25, 16:57 • 8048 views

For participants who will participate in the NMT in Ukraine, the start of testing is indicated in Kyiv time. Instead, for those who will take the NMT abroad, it is according to the local time of the locality where the TEC is located.

At the same time, the Center for Educational Quality Assessment emphasized that information about the place of testing is intended only for NMT participants.

We urge you to refrain from spreading it and disclosing personal data to others - let's take care of safety together. We advise you to familiarize yourself with the invitation in advance and plan the route to the TEC. Lateness for testing is unacceptable, regardless of the reason

- the message says.

Recall

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Education of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytskyi reported that 312,000 entrants are expected to take the national multi-subject test (NMT) in 2025.  

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Education
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$62.55
Bitcoin
$97,032.20
S&P 500
$5,627.44
Tesla
$275.41
Газ TTF
$35.28
Золото
$3,399.35
Ethereum
$1,833.68