Fighting unscrupulous NMT participants: testing centers will be equipped with metal detectors and cameras

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5434 views

There will be metal detectors and cameras at the NMT testing centers. This is being done to prevent dishonest ways of taking the test, said the director of the UCEQA, Tetyana Vakulenko.

Fighting unscrupulous NMT participants: testing centers will be equipped with metal detectors and cameras

Metal detectors will be used at the points of the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT), and many classrooms are also equipped with cameras. This was announced by the director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, Tetyana Vakulenko, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN

When asked how they will counteract dishonest ways of taking the NMT this year, Vakulenko replied:

Every year we try to expand this fight, because participants are becoming more aware of our technologies and come up with new schemes to circumvent good, traditional, honest procedures.

Vakulenko said that metal detectors will be used.

This year, as last year, metal detectors will be used at the testing points. This will happen before the entrants pass the assessment, not in order to catch someone using a mobile phone, but in order to put it down in time so that it does not interfere with the assessment.

- said Vakulenko.

According to her, as in previous years, it will not be possible to open any other browser windows on computers, except for the one where the assessment is taking place. "Instructors will work in the classroom. This year and last year - these are two instructors. Also, many classrooms are equipped with cameras and there may be a person behind the screen, a representative of the Ukrainian center, who will see your classroom and report any abuses to the instructors," - said Vakulenko.

NMT-2025: How to Prepare for the History of Ukraine Test04.11.24, 18:04 • 19664 views

​​Supplement

Vakulenko stated that the return to the classic External Independent Evaluation is currently impossible due to the war.

The UCEQA reported that recently on social networks and in various messenger channels you can see news about a bot that promises "reliable" information about the date and place of testing. At the same time, videos are being spread on social networks that allegedly confirm the effectiveness of such a "service".

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment warns participants of the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT), their parents and teachers against interacting with fraudulent bots that mislead by allegedly providing information about the date and place of the NMT.

By transferring their personal data to third-party resources and bots, users risk becoming victims of fraudulent schemes. Unauthorized collection of such information can have serious consequences: from creating fake profiles to attempting to access various private resources.

- emphasized in the UCEQA.

UCEQA  recommends that all NMT participants be attentive and careful. By trying to "get ahead of others" or attract attention on social networks, you can become easy prey for attackers. It is emphasized that information about the place and date of the NMT can only be found in the personal account of the NMT participant from May 4. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

TechnologiesEducation
Ukraine
