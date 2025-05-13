$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 17143 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

12:11 PM • 27659 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 52598 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 52932 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115343 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 62323 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132113 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130409 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 88705 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 65430 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2096 views

Olena Mandzyuk offered Anna Alkhim to go to the front with a humanitarian mission to help the military. Alkhim agreed and offered Mandzyuk a list of items to purchase.

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

Volunteer and blogger Olena Mandzyuk approached blogger Anna Alkhim with a proposal to personally join a humanitarian trip to the front, to which she agreed. This is reported by UNN with reference to social networks of influencers.

Details

In her Instagram, Mandzyuk published a story where she publicly invited Alkhim to visit the military. 

Anya, your page is closed, and I can't personally view your invitation to the meeting. On May 16, I invite you to join my humanitarian trip — to the military who work in the Kursk direction. I will bring them cars and equipment. They still have requests, and I think you will be able to close part of them. Write to me — I will send you the whole list. We will combine business with pleasure, so I invite you not just for lunch in Kyiv, but on this wonderful trip together 

- the post says.

At the same time, Alkhim herself reacted to such an invitation in her Telegram: "And then we'll have coffee". 

Olena offered to meet me on Friday in Ukraine. But Olena offered me to go with her on May 16 in the Kursk direction to bring aid to the military. I, of course, accept her invitation. We can even, Olena, go in the same car. And now I am already writing to your Telegram so that you can write a list of what the guys need to buy. Because I have been helping, helping and will continue to help from the first days of the war 

- Alkhim said in a video message.

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time05.05.25, 23:19 • 59283 views

Supplement

On the eve, Anna Alkhim got into a scandal because at the christening of the children of another blogger, Stasya Makeyeva, she refused to sing Ukrainian songs. Because of this, she received a lot of criticism, to which Olena Mandzyuk also joined. In particular, she publicly appealed to the SBU and accused Alkhim of spreading Russian narratives and that the blogger speaks Russian. 

Currently, the media is spreading information that Anna Alkhim and 13 other Ukrainian bloggers may be subject to sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council for cooperation with the Russian Federation and promotion of Russian narratives

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection 12.05.25, 18:00 • 143126 views

