Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

Volunteer and blogger Olena Mandzyuk approached blogger Anna Alkhim with a proposal to personally join a humanitarian trip to the front, to which she agreed. This is reported by UNN with reference to social networks of influencers.

Details

In her Instagram, Mandzyuk published a story where she publicly invited Alkhim to visit the military.

Anya, your page is closed, and I can't personally view your invitation to the meeting. On May 16, I invite you to join my humanitarian trip — to the military who work in the Kursk direction. I will bring them cars and equipment. They still have requests, and I think you will be able to close part of them. Write to me — I will send you the whole list. We will combine business with pleasure, so I invite you not just for lunch in Kyiv, but on this wonderful trip together - the post says.

At the same time, Alkhim herself reacted to such an invitation in her Telegram: "And then we'll have coffee".

Olena offered to meet me on Friday in Ukraine. But Olena offered me to go with her on May 16 in the Kursk direction to bring aid to the military. I, of course, accept her invitation. We can even, Olena, go in the same car. And now I am already writing to your Telegram so that you can write a list of what the guys need to buy. Because I have been helping, helping and will continue to help from the first days of the war - Alkhim said in a video message.

Supplement

On the eve, Anna Alkhim got into a scandal because at the christening of the children of another blogger, Stasya Makeyeva, she refused to sing Ukrainian songs. Because of this, she received a lot of criticism, to which Olena Mandzyuk also joined. In particular, she publicly appealed to the SBU and accused Alkhim of spreading Russian narratives and that the blogger speaks Russian.

Currently, the media is spreading information that Anna Alkhim and 13 other Ukrainian bloggers may be subject to sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council for cooperation with the Russian Federation and promotion of Russian narratives

