Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 12289 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 52880 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 34778 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104421 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 81398 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 91788 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 86416 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180504 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73696 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180728 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 30968 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

02:36 AM • 29926 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

02:58 AM • 3312 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 20541 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 11648 views
NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 52886 views

04:00 AM • 52886 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104430 views

May 13, 04:08 PM • 104430 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 83555 views

May 13, 03:04 PM • 83555 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 180510 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180735 views

May 13, 05:20 AM • 180735 views
Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 1324 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 36411 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 96596 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 95465 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 95890 views
Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1030 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that no one knows how long the war will last. But he emphasized that it will definitely not be ten years.

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that no one knows how long the war will last, "but not ten years," writes UNN with reference to Ouest-France.

Details

Regarding the possible duration of the conflict, Zelenskyy was clear in an interview with Libération and several other European media outlets: "No one knows how long it will last. But not ten years. Ukraine would not withstand it. […] It is expensive for everyone, not only friends, but also enemies."

Against the backdrop of negotiations that may begin on May 15 in Turkey, Zelenskyy said in an interview that he is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin in person if he agrees to the trip. "It is important to understand the purpose of my meeting with Putin," he explains. "We cannot agree on everything with him now, it is impossible. […] But we must somehow find a format to end the war." Hence his call for an immediate ceasefire, without preconditions.

In recent days, the diplomatic initiative has been gaining momentum: Emmanuel Macron, Donald Tusk, Keir Starmer and Friedrich Merz, with the support of about twenty countries and with the approval of Donald Trump, have issued an ultimatum to Moscow demanding a complete cessation of hostilities. In response, the Kremlin offered direct negotiations in Turkey, without specifying whether Putin would participate in them. For Zelenskyy, this ambiguity speaks volumes: "If he doesn't come, it means he's not looking for a political victory."

Zelenskyy insists: the meeting cannot be symbolic. "If I meet with him, we must come out of it with a political victory - a ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners on the principle of "all for all" or something similar," he said. The issue of implementation is at the center of his concern: "Russians will not trust us, we will not trust Russians."

According to him, only external intermediaries can guarantee compliance with any agreement. The President of Ukraine insists on the need for reliable, balanced mediation that respects both parties. In particular, he calls the United States a possible guarantor of the control mechanism. Zelenskyy believes that Trump's presence may encourage the head of the Kremlin to make a trip: "If Putin does not come, it will look like a complete defeat for him."

Supplement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with Trump by telephone and emphasized that they are ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday. During a 15-minute conversation, Zelenskyy and NATO leaders told Trump that if an ceasefire is agreed upon, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he stated that he is ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

A few hours before Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Putin in Istanbul, Trump called on the President of Ukraine to accept the conditions in a post on Truth Social.

Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, stated that Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey will take place even if the Russian Federation does not agree to a ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said that he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as Trump's special representatives Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff, are gathering in Turkey amid expectations of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha is currently traveling to Turkey from Ukraine for negotiations on peace.

Lavrov and Ushakov to Represent Russia in Negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul - WP 13.05.25, 21:36 • 3048 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
