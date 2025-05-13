$41.540.01
EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%
07:44 AM • 340 views

05:20 AM • 25687 views

05:00 AM • 38123 views

May 12, 07:01 PM • 48401 views

May 12, 03:56 PM • 49302 views

May 12, 03:48 PM • 54406 views

May 12, 03:00 PM • 85735 views

May 12, 02:27 PM • 87161 views

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 36585 views

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 32880 views

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

May 13, 12:27 AM • 16245 views

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 19076 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM • 25575 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

02:42 AM • 21608 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

03:13 AM • 19006 views
05:20 AM • 25687 views

05:00 AM • 38123 views

May 12, 03:00 PM • 85735 views

May 12, 02:27 PM • 87161 views

May 12, 08:13 AM • 106032 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 2108 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 38946 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 77297 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 52749 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 58176 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Frosts affected food prices - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

In April, prices for raw food increased due to last year's low harvests and the impact of frosts. Flour, cereals, fruits and vegetables, especially borscht set, have risen the most in price.

Frosts affected food prices - NBU

Raw products became more expensive in April due to low yields last year and April frosts. Prices for flour, cereals, fruits and vegetables grew the fastest, the NBU reported, writes UNN.

Prices for raw products in annual terms continued to grow due to both the residual effects of low yields last year and the impact of short-term April frosts

- the National Bank reported.

According to the NBU, flour and cereals, fruits and vegetables (primarily borscht set) became more expensive faster due to the low supply of quality products. An additional factor, as indicated, was the shift in the seasonality of demand for certain food products, primarily eggs, due to Easter, which fell in April this year (in 2024 - in May).

At the same time, it is reported that the supply of imported food products and greenhouse vegetables somewhat restrained the growth of prices.

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

