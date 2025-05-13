Frosts affected food prices - NBU

Raw products became more expensive in April due to low yields last year and April frosts. Prices for flour, cereals, fruits and vegetables grew the fastest, the NBU reported, writes UNN.

According to the NBU, flour and cereals, fruits and vegetables (primarily borscht set) became more expensive faster due to the low supply of quality products. An additional factor, as indicated, was the shift in the seasonality of demand for certain food products, primarily eggs, due to Easter, which fell in April this year (in 2024 - in May).

At the same time, it is reported that the supply of imported food products and greenhouse vegetables somewhat restrained the growth of prices.

