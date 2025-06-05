$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 5804 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

02:42 PM • 20383 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

02:25 PM • 34118 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

12:51 PM • 39577 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

11:49 AM • 50506 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 51242 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

June 5, 08:39 AM • 83369 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 61343 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 48188 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

June 4, 05:36 PM • 67417 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4004 views

Donald Trump said he would be "very tough" on Russia if the war in Ukraine does not end soon. He added that he is considering sanctions against both sides of the conflict.

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

US President Donald Trump assured that he would be "very, very tough" if it becomes clear that the war will not end soon. This is how the American leader answered the question of whether he would introduce more sanctions against Russia, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

As the publication notes, Trump continued his thought on sanctions and noted that "to be honest, it may be against both countries, it takes two to tango."

"We will be very tough, whether it's Russia or someone else, we will be very tough, there's bloodshed going on there," the American leader emphasized.

"I am with Ukraine": Trump made a statement at the White House05.06.25, 19:44 • 12918 views

Next, he used a hockey analogy, allowing the two sides to argue a little with each other before intervening.

However, according to Trump, it's all complicated.

"There's some animosity between them. I have to deal with it, and the chancellor has to deal with it, it's incredible (because)... there's a lot of hatred between these two, between these two men, but there's a lot of hatred between the warring parties," Trump summarized.

Trump noted that Putin's reaction to the attack on the airfields "will not be very pleasant"05.06.25, 19:34 • 1134 views

Add

US Senator from the Republican Party Lindsey Graham said that the Senate plans to adopt a law on the introduction of destructive sanctions against Russia in response to the actions of Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
