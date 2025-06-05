Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

US President Donald Trump assured that he would be "very, very tough" if it becomes clear that the war will not end soon. This is how the American leader answered the question of whether he would introduce more sanctions against Russia, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

As the publication notes, Trump continued his thought on sanctions and noted that "to be honest, it may be against both countries, it takes two to tango."

"We will be very tough, whether it's Russia or someone else, we will be very tough, there's bloodshed going on there," the American leader emphasized.

Next, he used a hockey analogy, allowing the two sides to argue a little with each other before intervening.

However, according to Trump, it's all complicated.

"There's some animosity between them. I have to deal with it, and the chancellor has to deal with it, it's incredible (because)... there's a lot of hatred between these two, between these two men, but there's a lot of hatred between the warring parties," Trump summarized.

US Senator from the Republican Party Lindsey Graham said that the Senate plans to adopt a law on the introduction of destructive sanctions against Russia in response to the actions of Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine.