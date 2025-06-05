Trump noted that Putin's reaction to the attack on the airfields "will not be very pleasant"

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 5832 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
02:42 PM • 20426 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 34157 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM • 39617 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 50538 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 51263 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 83383 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 61346 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 48190 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67418 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.7m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news

The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

June 5, 08:48 AM • 26436 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

June 5, 08:57 AM • 65993 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 84327 views

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

11:48 AM • 22421 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 58076 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 20804 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 115246 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 127152 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 186487 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 226540 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 84725 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 61361 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 106359 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 331934 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 173742 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Trump noted that Putin's reaction to the attack on the airfields "will not be very pleasant"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

According to Trump, Putin said that Russia had no choice but to attack. Trump expressed hope for a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump noted that Putin's reaction to the attack on the airfields "will not be very pleasant"

US President Donald Trump told reporters that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about Russia's response to Ukraine's attack on Russian airfields. At the same time, the American leader noted that he does not like it, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

They went deep into Russia, and he (Putin) actually told me that we have no choice but to attack, based on that, and it's probably going to be ugly... I don't like it, I said: don't do it, you shouldn't do it, you have to stop it

Trump says.

Putin threatened Trump with a response for the strikes on Russian airfields in a conversation with Trump04.06.25, 20:08 • 3212 views

Let's add

Trump further says that there is "a lot of hatred" between the two sides, but remains optimistic about the possibility of a ceasefire agreement.

He mentions a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and says: "I wish we could do the same with Ukraine and Russia."

"It will happen someday, I believe in it," he adds.

russia may launch a "retaliatory strike" on Ukraine as early as tonight - MP05.06.25, 19:20 • 828 views

Let us remind you

Following the results of the special operation "Pavutyna", the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU special operation "Pavutyna". Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Pakistan
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9