Trump noted that Putin's reaction to the attack on the airfields "will not be very pleasant"

US President Donald Trump told reporters that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about Russia's response to Ukraine's attack on Russian airfields. At the same time, the American leader noted that he does not like it, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

They went deep into Russia, and he (Putin) actually told me that we have no choice but to attack, based on that, and it's probably going to be ugly... I don't like it, I said: don't do it, you shouldn't do it, you have to stop it Trump says.

Putin threatened Trump with a response for the strikes on Russian airfields in a conversation with Trump

Let's add

Trump further says that there is "a lot of hatred" between the two sides, but remains optimistic about the possibility of a ceasefire agreement.

He mentions a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and says: "I wish we could do the same with Ukraine and Russia."

"It will happen someday, I believe in it," he adds.

russia may launch a "retaliatory strike" on Ukraine as early as tonight - MP

Let us remind you

Following the results of the special operation "Pavutyna", the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU special operation "Pavutyna". Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.