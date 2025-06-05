There is a photo of Zelenskyy meeting with Vance in the White House

A photo of US Vice President J.D. Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, taken during a meeting in Rome, hangs in the White House. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, during a visit to the United States addressed the senators. He thanked them for the help and support that the United States provided to Ukraine, and called for increased sanctions against the aggressor state.

Andriy Yermak in Washington discussed with the US Secretary of State the situation at the front, support for Ukraine and negotiations with Russia. They also talked about the exchange of prisoners and the return of abducted children.