Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 14849 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 42958 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 50873 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 55800 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 64069 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 57362 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 87572 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 62494 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49044 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67593 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

750mm
There is a photo of Zelenskyy meeting with Vance in the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7026 views

Andriy Yermak reported that a photograph of the US Vice President and the President of Ukraine, taken in Rome, hangs in the White House. Earlier, Yermak appealed to US senators to strengthen sanctions.

There is a photo of Zelenskyy meeting with Vance in the White House

A photo of US Vice President J.D. Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, taken during a meeting in Rome, hangs in the White House. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

J.D. Vance and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome. The photo hangs in the White House 

- Yermak said.

More positive than before: Zelenskyy on relations with Vance19.05.25, 22:21 • 4312 views

Let us remind you

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, during a visit to the United States addressed the senators. He thanked them for the help and support that the United States provided to Ukraine, and called for increased sanctions against the aggressor state.

Addition

Andriy Yermak in Washington discussed with the US Secretary of State the situation at the front, support for Ukraine and negotiations with Russia. They also talked about the exchange of prisoners and the return of abducted children.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
J. D. Vance
White House
Rome
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
