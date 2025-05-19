More positive than before: Zelenskyy on relations with Vance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that relations with US Vice President J. D. Vance have become more positive than before, and noted that the conversation in the Vatican with US representatives was constructive and productive. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Answering a question about the current relations with Vance, Zelenskyy said that they are "more positive than before."

We had a really favorable and powerful conversation together with US Vice President J. D. Vance, as well as with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and representatives of their team. And it was very productive and constructive. I think it is very important for us that this is a positive result. We talked about Ukraine and Russia. How can we end this war, where exactly can the US help, what exactly is Putin striving for. We shared our thoughts. Of course, we also discussed what he is willing to do - said Zelenskyy.

Reminder

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican for the first time shook hands with US Vice President Vance after their dispute in the White House.