$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 8162 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 18447 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM • 25314 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 37231 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

11:02 AM • 42079 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 78044 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 58669 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 47330 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67080 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 96312 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
46%
751mm
Popular news

The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

June 5, 08:48 AM • 13870 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

June 5, 08:57 AM • 53127 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 65867 views

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

11:48 AM • 8580 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 37709 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 3794 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 101411 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 113888 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 173665 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 214065 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Xi Jinping

Ruslan Kravchenko

Scott Bessent

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 66155 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 55992 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 101496 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 327432 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 169618 views
Actual

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

The New York Times

Financial Times

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7872 views

It is likely that the lawyer of People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, is abusing the norms of the law and ignoring court hearings. As UNN wrote earlier, he repeatedly delayed the trial, giving preference to other meetings.

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Postponing court hearings on lawsuits by defense lawyers may be a delaying tactic. There are several legal grounds for this at once, the most common being familiarization with the case materials or certificates of cross-hearings. This was told to UNN by Oleksandr Sytnykov, a retired judge of the Supreme Administrative Court, a lawyer. 

Details

It is the duty of every lawyer to attend court hearings of his client. However, lawyers often manipulate the norms of legislation and use them to delay the trial in the interests of their clients. 

Oleksandr Sytnykov, a retired judge of the Supreme Administrative Court, told UNN in an exclusive commentary that there are many methods to delay the process. 

There are many such methods. Lawyers ask for a postponement in order to, for example, familiarize themselves with the materials, or because they have two meetings at the same time. There can be many possible tactics and options. And postponing meetings is definitely one of the tactics to delay the process 

- explained Oleksandr Sytnykov.

Let's note

According to Ukrainian legislation (in particular, Civil Procedure CodeCommercial Procedure Code and Criminal Procedure Code), the court has the right to postpone the court hearing if there are reasonable grounds. Among them: 

  • failure of a party to appear for a valid reason (illness, business trip, force majeure);
    • non-appearance of a lawyer or defender (valid reason for the absence of a lawyer, replacement of a lawyer (the new representative needs time to familiarize himself with the case);
      • failure to meet procedural deadlines (the party did not have time to familiarize themselves with the case materials, claims/responses/evidence were submitted late);
        • the need to request additional evidence (a request has been submitted for the request of documents, an examination is required, questioning of witnesses, other procedural actions);
          • challenge to a judge or panel of judges;
            • change in the procedural status of the person;
              • violation of the rules of notification of the parties (if the party did not receive the summons properly).

                Let's add

                It is likely that the lawyer of the accused in bribery People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh abuses the norms of the law and ignores court hearings. As UNN wrote earlier, he repeatedly delayed the trial, giving preference to other hearings. 

                Once again, the defender prefers other procedural actions to this criminal proceeding 

                - the presiding judge noted then.

                The accused Serhiy Kuzminykh himself has already disrupted the court hearing 22 times. At the same time, there were a total of 86 court hearings scheduled in his case. That is, Kuzminykh ignored almost every 4th meeting. This was reported by the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court in response to a UNN request.

                At the same time, the MP did not attend the meeting of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court under the pretext of a business trip to Moldova to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation. As UNN explained to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, the MP was not obliged to surrender his foreign passports and inform the prosecution about leaving the country.

                As the former Deputy Prosecutor General, lawyer Oleksiy Bahanets, explained, the prosecution should ask the court to change Kuzminykh's measure of restraint to detention due to his failure to fulfill his procedural duties.

                Let us remind you

                People's Deputy, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Activities of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health Serhiy Kuzminykh was caught "red-handed" while receiving an illegal benefit of 558 thousand hryvnias. According to the investigation, he received funds for assisting in the signing of contracts between private companies and one of the hospitals in the Zhytomyr region for the supply of medical equipment. 

                At the end of January 2022, the NABU recorded the transfer of money and published a video about it. In it, a person with a voice similar to Kuzminykh promises his assistance and adds that he can resolve issues with all medical institutions in the region. 

                On January 31, 2022, the then Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed a suspicion to him. Serhiy Kuzminykh was not detained due to "deputy immunity", but he ignored interrogations, which is why he was put on the wanted list. After several days of "hiding", the MP was still detained to choose a measure of restraint.

                In May 2022, Kuzminykh was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of a bail of 49 thousand 600 hryvnias. Of course, the bail for the people's choice was made.

                In September 2022, the indictment in the case against Kuzminykh was sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court for consideration on the merits. The stage of evidence examination is currently underway.

                Lilia Podolyak

                Lilia Podolyak

                PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
                Ukraine
                Moldova
                Brent Oil
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                S&P 500
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Tesla
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gold
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gas TTF
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9