Poplavsky presented the educational application "University in a Smartphone" - a personal AI assistant and 24/7 learning

07:54 AM • 940 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
07:21 AM • 12503 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 11682 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 17677 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 28425 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 34234 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 26938 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 26677 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 27257 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 40797 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Massive attack on Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia leads to power outages and water shortagesJanuary 7, 10:30 PM • 14167 views
Russia urgently evacuates Russian embassy staff from Israel - mediaJanuary 7, 11:02 PM • 21005 views
Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9January 8, 12:10 AM • 12935 views
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrantsPhotoJanuary 8, 01:52 AM • 13835 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico04:35 AM • 4816 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 33084 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 37904 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 40768 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 81660 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 118903 views
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 17219 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 44968 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 64523 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 106585 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 97837 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Р-73
Shahed-136

Poplavsky presented the educational application "University in a Smartphone" - a personal AI assistant and 24/7 learning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Poplavsky presented the first educational application in Ukraine, "University in a Smartphone."

Poplavsky presented the educational application "University in a Smartphone" - a personal AI assistant and 24/7 learning

The Kyiv University of Culture hosted the presentation of Ukraine's first educational application "University in a Smartphone" a digital platform that unifies all key learning processes into a single online environment.

The presentation became a significant event for the university, which consistently sets standards for the university of the future and acts as a leader in digital transformations in education.

The application was presented by Mykhailo Poplavskyi, President of the Kyiv University of Culture, who announced it on his Instagram page.

In his speech, he emphasized that digital solutions today are key to competitive education and a successful future for students.

"Modern education must be mobile, convenient, and technological.

We created "University in a Smartphone" so that every student has everything necessary for learning in one device – quickly, simply, and effectively.

A global intellectual and information revolution has begun. It's a

"Battle of Minds"! The struggle for the younger generation continues. An era has arrived where time and talent are decisive. One must act quickly and decisively. And if you want to win you must be first and best", Mykhailo Poplavskyi noted.

 

The "University in a Smartphone" application is a full-fledged educational digital platform, already available on Google Play and App Store. It provides access to learning from anywhere in the world at a time convenient for users.

The new service  combines an educational hub with learning materials, a digital campus with university news and announcements, and instant communication with instructors in real-time. The application brings together class schedules, grading systems, administrative services, and a personal AI assistant.

Educational materials are available 24/7, and automated notifications and quick feedback make the learning process as flexible and comfortable as possible.

Special attention was paid to the role of artificial intelligence during the presentation. A personal AI assistant helps students navigate the learning process, analyze results, plan tasks, and form an individual educational trajectory.

It was also announced that the application will work not only for students but also for applicants in 2026. During creative competitions, applicants will be able to use the platform's digital services. On January 17, an Open Day will be held in online and offline formats, during which star course masters will conduct preliminary enrollment.

Dmytro Redko, the project manager, spoke about the creation of the application and its functionality: "The creation of the "University in a Smartphone" application is taking education to a fundamentally new level. Our task was to create an intuitive, functional product that combines learning, communication, and a personal AI assistant in one space".

At the end of the event, a lively discussion took place with students and faculty regarding the platform's development, future updates, and the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

In conclusion, Mykhailo Poplavskyi declared 2026 the year of digitalization and innovation, emphasizing that the University of Culture is once again ahead of its time: "Learning should be interesting and convenient. With the "University in a Smartphone" application  this has become a reality."

The presentation concluded with an invitation to join the platform students and faculty were the first to download the "KUK" application.

The University of Culture continues to shape a new educational culture modern, digital, and results-oriented.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Technology
Social network
University of Culture
Google Play