Poplavsky presented the educational application "University in a Smartphone" - a personal AI assistant and 24/7 learning

The Kyiv University of Culture hosted the presentation of Ukraine's first educational application "University in a Smartphone" – a digital platform that unifies all key learning processes into a single online environment.

The presentation became a significant event for the university, which consistently sets standards for the university of the future and acts as a leader in digital transformations in education.

The application was presented by Mykhailo Poplavskyi, President of the Kyiv University of Culture, who announced it on his Instagram page.

In his speech, he emphasized that digital solutions today are key to competitive education and a successful future for students.

"Modern education must be mobile, convenient, and technological.

We created "University in a Smartphone" so that every student has everything necessary for learning in one device – quickly, simply, and effectively.

A global intellectual and information revolution has begun. It's a

"Battle of Minds"! The struggle for the younger generation continues. An era has arrived where time and talent are decisive. One must act quickly and decisively. And if you want to win – you must be first and best", – Mykhailo Poplavskyi noted.

The "University in a Smartphone" application is a full-fledged educational digital platform, already available on Google Play and App Store. It provides access to learning from anywhere in the world at a time convenient for users.

The new service combines an educational hub with learning materials, a digital campus with university news and announcements, and instant communication with instructors in real-time. The application brings together class schedules, grading systems, administrative services, and a personal AI assistant.

Educational materials are available 24/7, and automated notifications and quick feedback make the learning process as flexible and comfortable as possible.

Special attention was paid to the role of artificial intelligence during the presentation. A personal AI assistant helps students navigate the learning process, analyze results, plan tasks, and form an individual educational trajectory.

It was also announced that the application will work not only for students but also for applicants in 2026. During creative competitions, applicants will be able to use the platform's digital services. On January 17, an Open Day will be held in online and offline formats, during which star course masters will conduct preliminary enrollment.

Dmytro Redko, the project manager, spoke about the creation of the application and its functionality: "The creation of the "University in a Smartphone" application is taking education to a fundamentally new level. Our task was to create an intuitive, functional product that combines learning, communication, and a personal AI assistant in one space".

At the end of the event, a lively discussion took place with students and faculty regarding the platform's development, future updates, and the capabilities of artificial intelligence.

In conclusion, Mykhailo Poplavskyi declared 2026 the year of digitalization and innovation, emphasizing that the University of Culture is once again ahead of its time: "Learning should be interesting and convenient. With the "University in a Smartphone" application this has become a reality."

The presentation concluded with an invitation to join the platform – students and faculty were the first to download the "KUK" application.

The University of Culture continues to shape a new educational culture – modern, digital, and results-oriented.