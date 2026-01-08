American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund opens project submissions via online portal: first three investment deals planned within a year





An online portal has been launched for submitting projects to the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, the Ministry of Economy reported, writes UNN.

Today, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, together with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), announced the launch of an online portal for submitting investment projects to the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund (AURIF) - the ministry reported.

The launch of the portal, as noted, "is the first practical step towards deploying investments in 2026, following the December confirmation of the Fund's full operational readiness."

Today, we are officially opening the call for projects to the Fund. Our goal for this year is to sign the first three investment agreements. These should be strong, structured projects in priority sectors that will yield clear results for recovery and be attractive to international investors. The Fund is ready to direct capital to initiatives that deepen the partnership between Ukraine and the United States and strengthen the resilience of our economy. We expect high-quality applications and the first investments in the coming months. - said Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Companies and investors with projects in the Fund's target sectors and ready to attract financing can submit project proposals through the online portal, the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the Ministry of Economy, AURIF will primarily consider project proposals in the following sectors:

critical minerals, energy;

transport and logistics;

information and communication technologies;

advanced technologies.

In its first years of operation, the Fund, as noted, "plans to prioritize equity investments and equity-like instruments (quasi-equity)."

After submitting an application, the Fund's team conducts a preliminary review of the proposal. If interested, the applicant is contacted to clarify details and request additional materials. Project evaluation also includes an analysis of key risks and approaches to their mitigation; requirements and instruments may vary depending on the sector, project stage, and financing structure.

