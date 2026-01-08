American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund opens project submissions via online portal: first three investment deals planned within a year

$42.720.15
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways
07:21 AM • 23252 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 19084 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 23399 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 33669 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 38369 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 29230 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 28203 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 27827 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 46068 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Popular news
Attack on Dnipro and region: school holidays extended until January 9January 8, 12:10 AM • 18340 views
Britain and France plan to send no more than 15,000 troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement - The TimesJanuary 8, 01:17 AM • 4302 views
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrantsPhotoJanuary 8, 01:52 AM • 19292 views
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sectorJanuary 8, 02:27 AM • 5566 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - Fico04:35 AM • 8326 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 38357 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 43139 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 46054 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 86454 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 123589 views
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Marco Rubio
Musician
Mykhailo Poplavskyi
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 806 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 19630 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 46894 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 66355 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 108326 views
Р-73

American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund opens project submissions via online portal: first three investment deals planned within a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

The Ministry of Economy and DFC have launched an online portal for submitting projects to the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund. The fund is seeking projects in critical minerals, energy, transport, logistics, ICT, and advanced technologies.

American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund opens project submissions via online portal: first three investment deals planned within a year


An online portal has been launched for submitting projects to the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, the Ministry of Economy reported, writes UNN.

Today, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, together with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), announced the launch of an online portal for submitting investment projects to the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund (AURIF)

- the ministry reported.

The launch of the portal, as noted, "is the first practical step towards deploying investments in 2026, following the December confirmation of the Fund's full operational readiness."

Today, we are officially opening the call for projects to the Fund. Our goal for this year is to sign the first three investment agreements. These should be strong, structured projects in priority sectors that will yield clear results for recovery and be attractive to international investors. The Fund is ready to direct capital to initiatives that deepen the partnership between Ukraine and the United States and strengthen the resilience of our economy. We expect high-quality applications and the first investments in the coming months.

- said Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Companies and investors with projects in the Fund's target sectors and ready to attract financing can submit project proposals through the online portal, the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the Ministry of Economy, AURIF will primarily consider project proposals in the following sectors:

  • critical minerals, energy;
    • transport and logistics;
      • information and communication technologies;
        • advanced technologies.

          In its first years of operation, the Fund, as noted, "plans to prioritize equity investments and equity-like instruments (quasi-equity)."

          After submitting an application, the Fund's team conducts a preliminary review of the proposal. If interested, the applicant is contacted to clarify details and request additional materials. Project evaluation also includes an analysis of key risks and approaches to their mitigation; requirements and instruments may vary depending on the sector, project stage, and financing structure.

          US Reconstruction Investment Fund begins operations: first contribution made, and Ukraine will double it - Svyrydenko17.09.25, 15:59 • 2823 views

          Julia Shramko

