US Reconstruction Investment Fund begins operations: first contribution made, and Ukraine will double it - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has invested $75 million in the Reconstruction Investment Fund. Ukraine will double this contribution, forming the fund's initial capital of $150 million.

US Reconstruction Investment Fund begins operations: first contribution made, and Ukraine will double it - Svyrydenko

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has made an investment commitment of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, and Ukraine will double this contribution. Thus, the starting positions will amount to $150 million. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has made an investment commitment of $75 million to the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, and Ukraine will double this contribution. Thus, we are forming the starting positions of the Reconstruction Investment Fund with a total of $150 million. This is another important step in the process of launching the full operation of the Fund, and as of today, we can state: operational work has begun.

- Svyrydenko said.

Svyrydenko noted that the first focus areas are projects in energy, infrastructure, and critical minerals. "We aim to implement 3 projects by the end of 2026," she stated.

"It is important that the Fund is built on the principle of equality. Ukraine assumes the same financial obligations as the American side. This not only demonstrates our responsibility but also emphasizes that we view the Fund as a joint tool for recovery and long-term cooperation. This decision opens the way for financing the first large-scale projects, creating modern production facilities, new jobs, and technological solutions that will strengthen Ukraine's economy and security," Svyrydenko said.

She noted that this seed capital has additional meaning for Ukraine: American investments can become a reliable guarantee of security for both Ukraine and American businesses in our country.

Addition

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced a $75 million contribution to the Reconstruction Investment Fund, established by Ukraine and the U.S.

On September 15, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev reported that American partners were shown facilities that could become starting projects for the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. The delegation visited Kirovohrad region, where they inspected the Byrzulivka Mining and Processing Plant and the Likarivske deposit.

Svyrydenko stated that the work of the Ukraine and United States Reconstruction Investment Fund could start with projects related to graphite, titanium, and lithium.

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
United States
Ukraine