Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo
07:21 AM • 28635 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 23035 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 26607 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 36652 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 40583 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 30532 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 29002 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 28219 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 49120 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Russian occupation of Andriivka in Sumy region is a fake - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Information about the occupation of Andriivka in Sumy region is false. The settlement is under the full control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and soldiers of the 71st separate airmobile brigade are holding their positions.

Russian occupation of Andriivka in Sumy region is a fake - Center for Countering Disinformation

Information about the occupation of the village of Andriivka in Sumy region by Russians is not true. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

As noted by the CPD, this is a fake. They stated that Andriivka was and remains under the full control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There can be no talk of any occupation. Trust only verified sources of information

- the CPD message says.

Additionally

Soldiers of the 71st separate airmobile brigade of the 8th corps of the Airborne Assault Forces hold positions in the area of the settlements of Andriivka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region. They also destroyed five enemy groups that approached Ukrainian positions.

Later, more than a dozen Russians tried to break through the positions of the Defense Forces again, but the attempt also failed.

Recall

Russian occupiers are trying to accumulate resources in Serebryansky forest: at the same time, soldiers of the Airborne Assault Forces are cutting off the enemy's logistics.

Yevhen Ustimenko

