Russian occupation of Andriivka in Sumy region is a fake - Center for Countering Disinformation

Information about the occupation of the village of Andriivka in Sumy region by Russians is not true. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

As noted by the CPD, this is a fake. They stated that Andriivka was and remains under the full control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There can be no talk of any occupation. Trust only verified sources of information - the CPD message says.

Additionally

Soldiers of the 71st separate airmobile brigade of the 8th corps of the Airborne Assault Forces hold positions in the area of the settlements of Andriivka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region. They also destroyed five enemy groups that approached Ukrainian positions.

Later, more than a dozen Russians tried to break through the positions of the Defense Forces again, but the attempt also failed.

Recall

Russian occupiers are trying to accumulate resources in Serebryansky forest: at the same time, soldiers of the Airborne Assault Forces are cutting off the enemy's logistics.