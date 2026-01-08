Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: power restored to 200,000 families, 600,000 still without electricity

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
11:03 AM • 958 views
Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to movePhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 5022 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 2548 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
09:50 AM • 16573 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo
07:21 AM • 37762 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 31055 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 33440 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 42026 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 43830 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 32713 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.9m/s
91%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In the US, an immigration officer shot and killed an American citizen during a raid to catch illegal immigrantsPhotoJanuary 8, 01:52 AM • 30653 views
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sectorJanuary 8, 02:27 AM • 17226 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 19068 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways07:54 AM • 17730 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 13399 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 50917 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 55785 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 58850 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 98616 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 135670 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 13414 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 28110 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 54461 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 73774 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 115549 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
Financial Times

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: power restored to 200,000 families, 600,000 still without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, after Russian shelling, power has been restored to 200,000 families. Approximately 600,000 families in the region still remain without electricity.

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: power restored to 200,000 families, 600,000 still without electricity

In Dnipropetrovsk region, electricity has been restored to 200,000 families after Russian shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

Currently, about 600,000 families in the region remain without electricity.

We are doing everything possible to restore light to the homes of all residents of Dnipropetrovsk region as soon as possible. Work is delayed by air raid alerts and threats of new attacks

- stated in the DTEK company's post.

Recall

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, most consumers were left without electricity and water supply.

Given the situation, holidays in schools in most settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region were extended until January 9 inclusive.

The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, announced the introduction of a national-level emergency in the city.

At the same time, Nova Poshta company branches in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are working despite the blackout.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Nova Poshta
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Dnipro
DTEK