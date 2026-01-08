Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: power restored to 200,000 families, 600,000 still without electricity

In Dnipropetrovsk region, electricity has been restored to 200,000 families after Russian shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

Currently, about 600,000 families in the region remain without electricity.

We are doing everything possible to restore light to the homes of all residents of Dnipropetrovsk region as soon as possible. Work is delayed by air raid alerts and threats of new attacks - stated in the DTEK company's post.

Recall

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, most consumers were left without electricity and water supply.

Given the situation, holidays in schools in most settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region were extended until January 9 inclusive.

The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, announced the introduction of a national-level emergency in the city.

At the same time, Nova Poshta company branches in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are working despite the blackout.