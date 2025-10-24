Rivne hosted its first half marathon from Nova Poshta: over 1300 participants started

On September 20-21, Rivne hosted the first half marathon from Nova Poshta and NewRun, which brought together over 1300 participants, including people with disabilities and veterans. The youngest participant was 1.3 years old, the oldest runner was 69 years old, and all proceeds from the race will go to prosthetics for UNBROKEN patients.