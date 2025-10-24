Polish and Romanian law enforcement officers exposed Ukrainian citizens who worked for Russia and planned a series of sabotages in Europe, sending explosives via "Nova Poshta" (New Post).
As a result of the attack on Chernihiv region, Nova Poshta's sorting depot and cargo department in Nizhyn were damaged. The company guarantees full compensation to clients whose parcels were destroyed or damaged.
Russian drones massively attacked Nizhyn, hitting a Nova Poshta terminal, a multi-story building twice, and civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary data, two people were injured.
Some shipments are being processed with delays because sorting terminals were temporarily out of service overnight for security reasons.
In Ukraine, the activities of a group of 29 people who sold a new narcotic substance called "kratom" were stopped. According to preliminary data, the group members sold up to 10 tons of the substance for over UAH 60 million.
On September 20-21, Rivne hosted the first half marathon from Nova Poshta and NewRun, which brought together over 1300 participants, including people with disabilities and veterans. The youngest participant was 1.3 years old, the oldest runner was 69 years old, and all proceeds from the race will go to prosthetics for UNBROKEN patients.
Kramatorsk has been subjected to massive shelling for the third day in a row, with 15 strikes recorded. As a result of the attacks, 6 people were wounded, including two teenagers aged 16 and 17.
Due to technical difficulties, Nova Poshta's online services are temporarily out of order. The company's team is already restoring stable operation.
As a result of a Russian drone strike on a Nova Poshta branch in Kramatorsk, a 49-year-old man was killed. A 13-year-old girl was wounded.
On September 3, 2025, Nova Poshta will hold the final drawing for a two-room apartment. All customers who received shipments from June 23 to August 31 automatically participate.