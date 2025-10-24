$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16527 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29034 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23368 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 27963 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24530 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40906 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25675 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20032 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28171 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76069 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
News by theme
In Poland and Romania, Russian saboteurs were detained who planned a series of explosions and arsons in the EU via "Nova Poshta" (New Post)

Polish and Romanian law enforcement officers exposed Ukrainian citizens who worked for Russia and planned a series of sabotages in Europe, sending explosives via "Nova Poshta" (New Post).

News of the World • October 21, 12:52 PM • 2806 views
Missile strike on Chernihiv region: Nova Poshta depot damaged in Nizhyn, company guarantees compensation to clientsPhoto

As a result of the attack on Chernihiv region, Nova Poshta's sorting depot and cargo department in Nizhyn were damaged. The company guarantees full compensation to clients whose parcels were destroyed or damaged.

Society • October 16, 12:34 PM • 2784 views
Russian drones attacked Nizhyn: hits and injuries reported

Russian drones massively attacked Nizhyn, hitting a Nova Poshta terminal, a multi-story building twice, and civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary data, two people were injured.

Society • October 15, 06:28 PM • 7802 views
Russian shelling of Kyiv and region: "Nova Poshta" in the region will operate with delays

Some shipments are being processed with delays because sorting terminals were temporarily out of service overnight for security reasons.

Society • October 10, 08:44 AM • 4423 views
A new dangerous drug was distributed in Ukraine: a group of 29 people exposedPhotoVideo

In Ukraine, the activities of a group of 29 people who sold a new narcotic substance called "kratom" were stopped. According to preliminary data, the group members sold up to 10 tons of the substance for over UAH 60 million.

Society • October 9, 12:47 PM • 4073 views
"Zakryv Round" won the "Slushno" award from MEGOGO in the "Best Business Podcast" categoryPhoto

"Zakryv Round" is a podcast by Illia Kabachynskyi and Anton Polieskov about technological phenomena, companies and people who build businesses in the modern economy and attract billions in investments, as well as about events that influence the technological market and the world around us.

Society • October 6, 03:20 PM • 2811 views
Rivne hosted its first half marathon from Nova Poshta: over 1300 participants startedPhoto

On September 20-21, Rivne hosted the first half marathon from Nova Poshta and NewRun, which brought together over 1300 participants, including people with disabilities and veterans. The youngest participant was 1.3 years old, the oldest runner was 69 years old, and all proceeds from the race will go to prosthetics for UNBROKEN patients.

Society • September 23, 03:34 PM • 2825 views
Kramatorsk under massive fire: number of wounded increased to 6, including teenagersVideo

Kramatorsk has been subjected to massive shelling for the third day in a row, with 15 strikes recorded. As a result of the attacks, 6 people were wounded, including two teenagers aged 16 and 17.

War in Ukraine • September 10, 04:55 PM • 13786 views
Nova Poshta services temporarily unavailable due to technical issues

Due to technical difficulties, Nova Poshta's online services are temporarily out of order. The company's team is already restoring stable operation.

Technologies • September 2, 05:25 PM • 3128 views
Russians hit "Nova Poshta" in Kramatorsk with a drone, one killed and a child wounded - RMAPhoto

As a result of a Russian drone strike on a Nova Poshta branch in Kramatorsk, a 49-year-old man was killed. A 13-year-old girl was wounded.

War in Ukraine • August 29, 01:18 PM • 3271 views
Kyiv apartment from Nova Poshta: grand prize drawing — September 3 live

On September 3, 2025, Nova Poshta will hold the final drawing for a two-room apartment. All customers who received shipments from June 23 to August 31 automatically participate.

Economy • August 27, 09:23 AM • 2257 views