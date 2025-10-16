Missile strike on Chernihiv region: Nova Poshta depot damaged in Nizhyn, company guarantees compensation to clients

On the evening of October 15, as a result of another Russian attack on the Chernihiv region, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged – in particular, the sorting depot and cargo department of the "Nova Poshta" company in Nizhyn. There are no casualties or injuries among the employees, writes UNN.

Details

According to the company's official statement on Telegram, the strike caused a fire on the territory of the logistics complex, as a result of which the cargo that was being processed at the time of the attack was partially destroyed. At the same time, all parcels that were directly in the department remained undamaged.

Currently, rescuers, emergency services, and company representatives are working at the scene. Debris is being cleared, the extent of the damage is being assessed, and initial work is being carried out to reinforce the premises. After the completion of liquidation measures, Nova Poshta specialists will inventory the damaged shipments.

The company assured that all customers whose parcels were destroyed or damaged will receive full compensation. Nova Poshta representatives promised to contact affected customers in the near future to provide detailed information on the compensation procedure.

