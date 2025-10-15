Russian drones attacked Nizhyn: hits and injuries reported
Kyiv • UNN
Russian drones massively attacked Nizhyn, hitting a Nova Poshta terminal, a multi-story building twice, and civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary data, two people were injured.
Today, Russians massively attacked Nizhyn with attack drones, there are hits and wounded. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv OVA, Vyacheslav Chaus, as reported by UNN.
Drones hit the "Nova Poshta" terminal, twice – a high-rise building, and civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary data, two people were wounded. Information is being clarified
According to Chaus, all emergency services are working at the scene. The threat remains.
Earlier, media reported explosions in Nizhyn.
