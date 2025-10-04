Russians attacked infrastructure and power supply facilities in Chernihiv - RMA

In Chernihiv, Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility at night, in addition to striking several important power supply facilities, said Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv OVA, on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Regarding Chernihiv. At night, the enemy damaged several important power supply facilities during another drone attack. According to the oblenergo, emergency outages affected about 50,000 consumers. Power engineers have started re-energizing. Also, at night, the Russians struck an infrastructure facility in the city of Chernihiv. Currently, rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the enemy shelling. - Chaus wrote.

"A true act of genocide": several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged by drone attack

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences.

According to his data, 15 settlements in three territorial communities and Chernihiv were under enemy shelling yesterday in Chernihiv region. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, attack drones hit a non-residential building, causing a fire.

Energy situation

Hourly power outage schedules continue to operate in the region. According to the oblenergo, from today, outages are three on, three off (three hours of light for the queue, and three hours off). Power engineers are doing everything possible to ensure that there are no additional outages, despite the situation. Some communities and cities will see relief, said the head of the OVA.

Regarding strengthening air defense

"We are working with the military command. The task of the OVA is to add critically necessary equipment and special means," Chaus said.

