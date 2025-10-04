"A true act of genocide": several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged by drone attack

On the night of October 4, during another drone attack by the Russian Federation, several important power supply facilities were damaged. This was reported by JSC "Chernihivoblenergo", informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that emergency outages affected about 50,000 electricity consumers in the Chernihiv region.

Tonight, the Rashists committed a real act of genocide against the population of Chernihiv region. During another drone attack, several important power supply facilities were damaged at once. - the message says.

It is indicated that power engineers have started re-energizing, while the hourly power outage schedule continues to operate in the region.

"Today, its principle provides for a three-on-three shutdown (three hours of light in the queue and three - no). We are doing everything possible to ensure that there are no additional shutdowns, despite the situation. Moreover, we hope that during off-peak hours, the shutdowns will even be eased," Chernihivoblenergo added.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, October 4, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv. Information about casualties is currently unavailable.

Additional power outages are being introduced in Chernihiv Oblast due to network overload