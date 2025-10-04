"A true act of genocide": several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged by drone attack

$41.280.05
October 3, 04:00 PM • 31422 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 51093 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 59981 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 57972 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 35219 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 49752 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 33811 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21120 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20827 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16939 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
American rapper "Diddy" sentenced to four years and two months in prisonOctober 3, 09:20 PM • 16826 views
Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the cityOctober 4, 12:38 AM • 12927 views
Five herbs and spices named that improve digestion02:14 AM • 3468 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: weather forecast for SaturdayPhoto03:59 AM • 4192 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad regionVideo04:16 AM • 17737 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 32400 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 42574 views
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Gaza Strip
Chernihiv
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 19505 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 31421 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 33568 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 36474 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 79279 views
"A true act of genocide": several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged by drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

On the night of October 4, as a result of a Russian drone attack, several power supply facilities in Chernihiv region were damaged, leading to emergency outages for 50,000 consumers. Energy workers are working to restore power, and a schedule of hourly outages is in effect.

"A true act of genocide": several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged by drone attack

On the night of October 4, during another drone attack by the Russian Federation, several important power supply facilities were damaged. This was reported by JSC "Chernihivoblenergo", informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that emergency outages affected about 50,000 electricity consumers in the Chernihiv region.

Tonight, the Rashists committed a real act of genocide against the population of Chernihiv region. During another drone attack, several important power supply facilities were damaged at once.

- the message says.

It is indicated that power engineers have started re-energizing, while the hourly power outage schedule continues to operate in the region.

"Today, its principle provides for a three-on-three shutdown (three hours of light in the queue and three - no). We are doing everything possible to ensure that there are no additional shutdowns, despite the situation. Moreover, we hope that during off-peak hours, the shutdowns will even be eased," Chernihivoblenergo added.

Recall

On the night of Saturday, October 4, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv. Information about casualties is currently unavailable.

