"A true act of genocide": several important power supply facilities in Chernihiv region damaged by drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 4, as a result of a Russian drone attack, several power supply facilities in Chernihiv region were damaged, leading to emergency outages for 50,000 consumers. Energy workers are working to restore power, and a schedule of hourly outages is in effect.
On the night of October 4, during another drone attack by the Russian Federation, several important power supply facilities were damaged. This was reported by JSC "Chernihivoblenergo", informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that emergency outages affected about 50,000 electricity consumers in the Chernihiv region.
Tonight, the Rashists committed a real act of genocide against the population of Chernihiv region. During another drone attack, several important power supply facilities were damaged at once.
It is indicated that power engineers have started re-energizing, while the hourly power outage schedule continues to operate in the region.
"Today, its principle provides for a three-on-three shutdown (three hours of light in the queue and three - no). We are doing everything possible to ensure that there are no additional shutdowns, despite the situation. Moreover, we hope that during off-peak hours, the shutdowns will even be eased," Chernihivoblenergo added.
Recall
On the night of Saturday, October 4, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv. Information about casualties is currently unavailable.
