Additional power outages are being introduced in Chernihiv Oblast due to network overload

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 3634 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 14649 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 23913 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 25976 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 24696 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 40825 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20355 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 21392 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 38058 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 56189 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0m/s
96%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine hit by powerful magnetic storm: forecast for the coming daysPhotoOctober 2, 05:59 AM • 23981 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 29211 views
"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquarters08:49 AM • 12792 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 13485 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 11146 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 6826 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 11443 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 13785 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacher07:31 AM • 29527 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 40832 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Copenhagen
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 51079 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 59328 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 41658 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 44227 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 53706 views
Actual
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Bild

Additional power outages are being introduced in Chernihiv Oblast due to network overload

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Additional power outages, not provided for by the schedules, are being introduced in Chernihiv Oblast due to the difficult situation in the energy system and network overload. This will lead to a reduction in the time with electricity for all subscribers and the disconnection of consumers who were not in the emergency shutdown schedule.

Additional power outages are being introduced in Chernihiv Oblast due to network overload

Energy workers reported that despite the hourly shutdown schedules, the situation in the energy system remains difficult. The grids cannot withstand the load, so "Chernihivoblenergo" is forced to apply additional shutdowns not provided for by the HPS.

The company reported this on its official page, writes UNN.

Details

According to energy workers, today the situation in the energy system has not improved, but rather the opposite.

Even taking into account the introduced restrictions on electricity supply, the grids are overloaded. Their capacity is not enough to simultaneously provide electricity to even the small number of consumers that we have provided for in the Hourly Shutdown Schedule (HSS).

- they wrote. 

Therefore, in order to prevent the blackout of all 100% of subscribers in the region, Chernihivoblenergo "is forced to carry out additional shutdowns that are not provided for by the HSS". 

This means that the time spent with light will be reduced for absolutely all subscribers. In addition, some of those consumers who are not included in the HSS will also be disconnected.

The disconnections, of course, will alternate so that each of you has at least a minimum number of hours with light to meet your primary household needs.

- the specialists explained and added that energy workers are working around the clock to put the power supply facilities damaged by shelling back into operation. 

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Chernihiv, after the introduction of electricity shutdown schedules, 7 points of invincibility were deployed, and another 15 will be opened by the end of the day. Schools are switching to distance learning, and kindergartens will not work on October 2. 

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomy
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast
Chernihiv