Additional power outages are being introduced in Chernihiv Oblast due to network overload

Energy workers reported that despite the hourly shutdown schedules, the situation in the energy system remains difficult. The grids cannot withstand the load, so "Chernihivoblenergo" is forced to apply additional shutdowns not provided for by the HPS.

The company reported this on its official page, writes UNN.

Details

According to energy workers, today the situation in the energy system has not improved, but rather the opposite.

Even taking into account the introduced restrictions on electricity supply, the grids are overloaded. Their capacity is not enough to simultaneously provide electricity to even the small number of consumers that we have provided for in the Hourly Shutdown Schedule (HSS). - they wrote.

Therefore, in order to prevent the blackout of all 100% of subscribers in the region, Chernihivoblenergo "is forced to carry out additional shutdowns that are not provided for by the HSS".

This means that the time spent with light will be reduced for absolutely all subscribers. In addition, some of those consumers who are not included in the HSS will also be disconnected.

The disconnections, of course, will alternate so that each of you has at least a minimum number of hours with light to meet your primary household needs. - the specialists explained and added that energy workers are working around the clock to put the power supply facilities damaged by shelling back into operation.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Chernihiv, after the introduction of electricity shutdown schedules, 7 points of invincibility were deployed, and another 15 will be opened by the end of the day. Schools are switching to distance learning, and kindergartens will not work on October 2.