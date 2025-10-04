Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the city

On the night of Saturday, October 4, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv. This was reported by the head of the city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, informs UNN.

Details

"The enemy is attacking the city again. A fire broke out at the sites of impact," Bryzhynsky said.

At the same time, according to him, there is currently no information about casualties.

Recall

In Chernihiv, as a result of attacks by the Russian army on energy facilities and after the introduction of electricity outage schedules, the situation with electricity supply is difficult, invincibility points are being deployed, schools are being switched to distance learning until the end of the week.

From 8:00 PM on October 1, a schedule of hourly power outages was introduced in Chernihiv region. This happened due to an enemy attack on important energy facilities, which led to the disconnection of 307,000 consumers.

