Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the city

October 3, 04:00 PM • 20094 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 33265 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 42552 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 42434 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 27956 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 41905 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 32533 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 20629 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20472 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16684 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
"Six Minutes": Bessent yelled at Svyrydenko during February's mineral deal discussion - Media
French journalist killed by Russian drone strike in Donetsk region
Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip
American rapper "Diddy" sentenced to four years and two months in prison
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 42552 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 42434 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 41905 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
White House
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
The New York Times
SWIFT
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram

Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1528 views

Russian troops attacked Chernihiv on the night of October 4, causing fires at the impact sites. There is currently no information about casualties.

Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the city

On the night of Saturday, October 4, Russian troops attacked Chernihiv. This was reported by the head of the city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, informs UNN.

Details

"The enemy is attacking the city again. A fire broke out at the sites of impact," Bryzhynsky said.

At the same time, according to him, there is currently no information about casualties.

Recall

In Chernihiv, as a result of attacks by the Russian army on energy facilities and after the introduction of electricity outage schedules, the situation with electricity supply is difficult, invincibility points are being deployed, schools are being switched to distance learning until the end of the week.

From 8:00 PM on October 1, a schedule of hourly power outages was introduced in Chernihiv region. This happened due to an enemy attack on important energy facilities, which led to the disconnection of 307,000 consumers.

Additional power outages are being introduced in Chernihiv Oblast due to network overload02.10.25, 15:06 • 2174 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Chernihiv