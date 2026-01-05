Enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv - mayor

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, the enemy has already launched five missile strikes. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

The fifth strike on the city - Terekhov reported.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

The enemy is striking the city of Kharkiv. The missile threat continues. Stay in shelters. The consequences of the shelling are being established. There have been no reports of casualties so far - Syniehubov reported.

Photos showing smoke rising over the city were published on Telegram channels.