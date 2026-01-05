Enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv - mayor

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
09:38 AM • 11031 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 29711 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 38456 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 66117 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 78756 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 58889 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 64223 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 62901 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65623 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57908 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
2.1m/s
69%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"January 5, 03:29 AM • 21146 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVAJanuary 5, 03:34 AM • 28809 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 5, 03:44 AM • 32771 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 29368 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez05:49 AM • 28691 views
Publications
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 29711 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 123121 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 141161 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 149463 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 284407 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 31421 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 27490 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 27028 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 36150 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 82348 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
The Washington Post

Enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported five missile strikes on the city. Explosions are heard in Kharkiv.

Enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv - mayor

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv, the enemy has already launched five missile strikes. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

The fifth strike on the city

- Terekhov reported.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

The enemy is striking the city of Kharkiv. The missile threat continues. Stay in shelters. The consequences of the shelling are being established. There have been no reports of casualties so far

- Syniehubov reported.

Photos showing smoke rising over the city were published on Telegram channels.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv