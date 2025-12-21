Danish postal service PostNord stops delivering paper letters after 400 years

The Danish postal service PostNord will deliver its last paper letter on December 30, ending more than 400 years of service. The company explains this decision by a sharp drop in demand for letters due to the digitalization of society. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

PostNord, established in 2009 as a result of the merger of the Swedish and Danish postal services, announced the cessation of letter delivery earlier this year.

The company called Denmark "one of the most digital countries in the world" and noted that demand for letters has sharply declined, while online shopping is growing, which prompted the decision to focus on parcels.

In this regard, PostNord will cut about 1,500 jobs in Denmark and remove 1,500 red mailboxes. Over the past 25 years, the volume of correspondence in the country has decreased by more than 90%.

"We have been Denmark's postal service for 400 years, and therefore it is a difficult decision to tie the knot with this part of our history. Danes are becoming increasingly digital, which means that very few letters remain today, and the decline continues so significantly that the letter market is no longer profitable," said Kim Pedersen, Deputy CEO of PostNord Denmark.

After the cessation of delivery by PostNord, Danes will be able to send letters through the Dao delivery service. From January 1, it plans to expand the volume of delivery from approximately 30 million letters in 2025 to 80 million next year. At the same time, sending letters will require contacting Dao stores or an additional payment for home pickup, as well as online payment.

PostNord also announced that it would refund unused Danish stamps for a limited time. The company will continue to deliver letters in Sweden.

In addition, according to Danish law, it must be possible to send letters in the country, so if Dao's services are terminated, the government will be obliged to appoint another operator.

Recall

Due to damage to bridges in Odesa region, postal operators "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" warned about possible delays in parcel delivery. In particular, traffic on the M-15 "Odesa – Reni" highway was completely blocked.