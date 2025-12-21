$42.340.00
December 20, 05:28 PM
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Danish postal service PostNord stops delivering paper letters after 400 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The Danish postal service PostNord will deliver its last paper letter on December 30, ending more than 400 years of history due to a sharp decline in demand. The company will cut 1,500 jobs and remove mailboxes, focusing on parcels.

Danish postal service PostNord stops delivering paper letters after 400 years

The Danish postal service PostNord will deliver its last paper letter on December 30, ending more than 400 years of service. The company explains this decision by a sharp drop in demand for letters due to the digitalization of society. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

PostNord, established in 2009 as a result of the merger of the Swedish and Danish postal services, announced the cessation of letter delivery earlier this year.

The company called Denmark "one of the most digital countries in the world" and noted that demand for letters has sharply declined, while online shopping is growing, which prompted the decision to focus on parcels.

In this regard, PostNord will cut about 1,500 jobs in Denmark and remove 1,500 red mailboxes. Over the past 25 years, the volume of correspondence in the country has decreased by more than 90%.

"We have been Denmark's postal service for 400 years, and therefore it is a difficult decision to tie the knot with this part of our history. Danes are becoming increasingly digital, which means that very few letters remain today, and the decline continues so significantly that the letter market is no longer profitable," said Kim Pedersen, Deputy CEO of PostNord Denmark.

After the cessation of delivery by PostNord, Danes will be able to send letters through the Dao delivery service. From January 1, it plans to expand the volume of delivery from approximately 30 million letters in 2025 to 80 million next year. At the same time, sending letters will require contacting Dao stores or an additional payment for home pickup, as well as online payment.

PostNord also announced that it would refund unused Danish stamps for a limited time. The company will continue to deliver letters in Sweden.

In addition, according to Danish law, it must be possible to send letters in the country, so if Dao's services are terminated, the government will be obliged to appoint another operator.

Recall

Due to damage to bridges in Odesa region, postal operators "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" warned about possible delays in parcel delivery. In particular, traffic on the M-15 "Odesa – Reni" highway was completely blocked.

Alla Kiosak

