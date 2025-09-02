Nova Poshta services temporarily unavailable due to technical issues

$41.370.05
11:50 AM • 34592 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 60923 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 103727 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 119599 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 66190 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 128621 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 47441 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 84726 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53151 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108068 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 213706 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 213463 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 203128 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 199812 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 194261 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 73093 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo02:15 PM • 4236 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 21891 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 25299 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 40162 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 84723 views
Nova Poshta services temporarily unavailable due to technical issues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Due to technical difficulties, Nova Poshta's online services are temporarily out of order. The company's team is already restoring stable operation.

Nova Poshta services temporarily unavailable due to technical issues

Nova Poshta's online services are temporarily unavailable due to technical difficulties. The company's team is already working to restore operations, UNN reports, citing the carrier's social media.

Nova Poshta services are temporarily unavailable due to technical difficulties. Our team is already working to restore stable operation of all online services. We will announce the restoration on the company's website and in our social networks 

- the message says.

US abolishes duty-free import of small parcels: what awaits international shipments29.08.25, 09:17 • 4417 views

Alona Utkina

Technologies