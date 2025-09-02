Nova Poshta services temporarily unavailable due to technical issues
Kyiv • UNN
Nova Poshta's online services are temporarily unavailable due to technical difficulties. The company's team is already working to restore operations, UNN reports, citing the carrier's social media.
Nova Poshta services are temporarily unavailable due to technical difficulties. Our team is already working to restore stable operation of all online services. We will announce the restoration on the company's website and in our social networks
