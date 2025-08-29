US abolishes duty-free import of small parcels: what awaits international shipments

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 11032 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 11369 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 16989 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 41590 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 54112 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 126430 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 67663 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 77416 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 112667 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 126149 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
0m/s
62%
752mm
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 16847 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean01:44 AM • 14622 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 15466 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe04:11 AM • 12869 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia04:31 AM • 5858 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 16985 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 41588 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 65430 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 126427 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 203432 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 130911 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 161054 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 163027 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 152796 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 183283 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
ChatGPT
S-400 missile system
The Hill

US abolishes duty-free import of small parcels: what awaits international shipments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1492 views

The US is introducing new duties on all international parcels, abolishing the de minimis exemption. This decision has caused dissatisfaction among trade partners and postal services, which are suspending shipments to America.

US abolishes duty-free import of small parcels: what awaits international shipments

The US will begin imposing new tariffs on small packages from around the world starting Friday, closing a loophole that allowed billions of dollars worth of goods to enter the country duty-free, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier this summer, US President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the duty exemption that allowed goods worth less than $800 to be imported into the US duty-free. Now, all packages entering the country will be subject to duties regardless of their value.

The introduction of tariffs on low-value goods is another turn in Trump's trade war, which has led to US tariffs rising to their highest level in decades and caused discontent among trading partners and allies, the publication notes.

This move prompted global postal services to announce a halt to sending mail to America. Agencies in Germany and Singapore said US authorities had not provided sufficient clarity on how duties would be collected.

European postal services suspend parcel shipments to the USA - Politico23.08.25, 14:00 • 4685 views

A senior administration official said the US is working with foreign partners and the US Postal Service to "minimize disruptions."

"Ukrposhta" continues to deliver parcels to the USA despite rule changes: what is known26.08.25, 16:28 • 2866 views

The global suspension of the so-called de minimis regime for low-value goods followed Trump's decision earlier this year to revoke benefits for goods from China and Hong Kong.

The increased tariffs primarily hit Chinese online retailers that ship directly to American consumers, such as Shein and Temu.

Trump's tariffs: Shein and Temu sharply reduced sales due to price increases07.05.25, 12:47 • 9134 views

The White House stated that between 2015 and 2024, the volume of de minimis shipments entering the US annually increased from 134 million to more than 1.36 billion. A fact sheet stated that the de minimis exemption was "abused" and used to smuggle deadly opioid fentanyl into the US.

"Foreign postal services need to act together when it comes to monitoring and controlling the use of international mail for smuggling and spreading terrorism," said Peter Navarro, senior advisor to the US President for trade and manufacturing.

US officials said that after the loophole for Chinese packages was closed, the number of packages entering the US via the de minimis route decreased from 4 million per day to 1 million.

However, one official said that if the suspension is not applied globally, China will "transship" goods by routing them through other countries to conceal their origin.

Senders of low-value packages to the US will be asked to pay the reciprocal customs rate of the country of origin from one minute after midnight or a fixed amount of $80 to $200.

Another official said that the second method, which will only be available for six months, was designed to give postal services more time to set up systems that will collect information from senders and carriers about the contents of their mail.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Financial Times
White House
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
Singapore
Germany
China
United States