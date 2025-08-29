US abolishes duty-free import of small parcels: what awaits international shipments

The US will begin imposing new tariffs on small packages from around the world starting Friday, closing a loophole that allowed billions of dollars worth of goods to enter the country duty-free, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier this summer, US President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the duty exemption that allowed goods worth less than $800 to be imported into the US duty-free. Now, all packages entering the country will be subject to duties regardless of their value.

The introduction of tariffs on low-value goods is another turn in Trump's trade war, which has led to US tariffs rising to their highest level in decades and caused discontent among trading partners and allies, the publication notes.

This move prompted global postal services to announce a halt to sending mail to America. Agencies in Germany and Singapore said US authorities had not provided sufficient clarity on how duties would be collected.

A senior administration official said the US is working with foreign partners and the US Postal Service to "minimize disruptions."

The global suspension of the so-called de minimis regime for low-value goods followed Trump's decision earlier this year to revoke benefits for goods from China and Hong Kong.

The increased tariffs primarily hit Chinese online retailers that ship directly to American consumers, such as Shein and Temu.

The White House stated that between 2015 and 2024, the volume of de minimis shipments entering the US annually increased from 134 million to more than 1.36 billion. A fact sheet stated that the de minimis exemption was "abused" and used to smuggle deadly opioid fentanyl into the US.

"Foreign postal services need to act together when it comes to monitoring and controlling the use of international mail for smuggling and spreading terrorism," said Peter Navarro, senior advisor to the US President for trade and manufacturing.

US officials said that after the loophole for Chinese packages was closed, the number of packages entering the US via the de minimis route decreased from 4 million per day to 1 million.

However, one official said that if the suspension is not applied globally, China will "transship" goods by routing them through other countries to conceal their origin.

Senders of low-value packages to the US will be asked to pay the reciprocal customs rate of the country of origin from one minute after midnight or a fixed amount of $80 to $200.

Another official said that the second method, which will only be available for six months, was designed to give postal services more time to set up systems that will collect information from senders and carriers about the contents of their mail.