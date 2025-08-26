$41.430.15
"Ukrposhta" continues to deliver parcels to the USA despite rule changes: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

"Ukrposhta" has maintained delivery to the USA, despite its suspension by European services due to the abolition of the de minimis rule. Tariffs for Ukrainian exporters will increase by 1.5-3 US dollars, but the duty for Ukraine remains the lowest in Europe.

"Ukrposhta" continues to deliver parcels to the USA despite rule changes: what is known

Ukrposhta will continue to deliver mail to the USA even despite the suspension of delivery to the United States by European postal services. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Details

The reason why Europeans suspended delivery to the US was the abolition of the de minimis rule, which allowed sending goods worth up to $800 without paying customs duties.

However, Ukrposhta was able to restructure its processes and allowed Ukrainian exporters to continue working with the American market. And although Ukrainian goods will become 10% more expensive for American consumers, domestic exporters gain a competitive advantage, and the customs duty rate for Ukraine is the lowest in Europe.

In order to cover the costs of qualified agents who need to be involved in the process of processing customs payments, delivery tariffs for Ukrainian exporters will increase by an average of 1.5-3 US dollars. The new rules will apply to all commercial shipments, with the exception of letters, newspapers, postcards, and gift or social parcels worth up to 100 US dollars.

At the same time, Ukrposhta does not introduce any new brokerage fees, the company said.

Recall

Ukrposhta announced a tender for the creation of a new brand book worth over 1.2 million hryvnias.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Our people abroad
Hryvnia
United States dollar
Ukrposhta
Europe
United States
Ukraine