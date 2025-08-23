European postal services suspend parcel shipments to the USA - Politico

European postal services are going to suspend the sending of some parcels to the USA due to duties, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

"European postal services will stop sending parcels to the US due to the entry into force of new duties on imported goods worth less than $800 at the end of the month," the publication says.

US President Donald Trump last month by his decree canceled a long-standing tax exemption on imports of low-value goods, known as de minimis, from August 29.

The national postal services of France, Spain, Germany and Great Britain announced the temporary suspension of their parcel delivery services to the USA from next week as part of preparations for the new measures. The Belgian postal service Bpost has already stopped sending parcels to the USA on Friday, the company announced in its statement.

The suspension, which will not affect letters or small parcels worth less than $100 in many countries, will begin on Monday and last until postal services find practical solutions.

"The suspension will be in effect for the time strictly necessary to take the necessary operational measures to fulfill the new obligations of the United States," the Spanish national postal service Correos said on Friday.

Britain's Royal Mail said it hoped the break would last only a few days, after which a "new system" would be launched, the BBC reported.

Some services accused the US of not giving them enough time to prepare for the new rules.

"Despite discussions with US customs services, postal operators were not given time to organize and ensure the necessary IT developments to comply with the new established rules," French La Post reported, according to reports in Le Monde.

Duties on small parcels came just as the US and the European Union shook hands on a new trade agreement to end months of escalating tensions over duties between the bloc and the States.

