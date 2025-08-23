European postal services suspend parcel shipments to the USA - Politico

$41.220.00
Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians
MiG-29 pilot Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat mission
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequences
China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - media
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 33548 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Elbridge Colby
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico
Unmanned aerial vehicle
KAB-500
KAB-250
Mikoyan MiG-29
United States dollar

European postal services suspend parcel shipments to the USA - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

European postal services are suspending parcel shipments to the USA due to new tariffs on imported goods worth less than $800. This decision is related to the repeal of the de minimis tax exemption by US President Donald Trump.

European postal services suspend parcel shipments to the USA - Politico

European postal services are going to suspend the sending of some parcels to the USA due to duties, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

"European postal services will stop sending parcels to the US due to the entry into force of new duties on imported goods worth less than $800 at the end of the month," the publication says.

US President Donald Trump last month by his decree canceled a long-standing tax exemption on imports of low-value goods, known as de minimis, from August 29.

The national postal services of France, Spain, Germany and Great Britain announced the temporary suspension of their parcel delivery services to the USA from next week as part of preparations for the new measures. The Belgian postal service Bpost has already stopped sending parcels to the USA on Friday, the company announced in its statement.

US imposes 15% tariffs on wine and alcohol from EU: negotiations continue31.07.25, 14:59 • 4921 view

The suspension, which will not affect letters or small parcels worth less than $100 in many countries, will begin on Monday and last until postal services find practical solutions.

"The suspension will be in effect for the time strictly necessary to take the necessary operational measures to fulfill the new obligations of the United States," the Spanish national postal service Correos said on Friday.

Britain's Royal Mail said it hoped the break would last only a few days, after which a "new system" would be launched, the BBC reported.

Some services accused the US of not giving them enough time to prepare for the new rules.

"Despite discussions with US customs services, postal operators were not given time to organize and ensure the necessary IT developments to comply with the new established rules," French La Post reported, according to reports in Le Monde.

Duties on small parcels came just as the US and the European Union shook hands on a new trade agreement to end months of escalating tensions over duties between the bloc and the States.

Better than nothing: the US and EU approved a trade agreement, but there are enough dissatisfied people on both continents22.08.25, 22:02 • 3710 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Belgium
United Kingdom
Su-25
Spain
Europe
Germany
United States