US imposes 15% tariffs on wine and alcohol from EU: negotiations continue

Since August 1, the United States of America has applied a 15% tariff on imports of European wine and spirits. Despite the efforts of France and Italy, these goods were not included in the list of exceptions agreed upon by the EU and the US.

Negotiations are ongoing, writes UNN with reference to Financial Time.

The US will apply a 15% tariff on wine and spirits imports from the EU starting Friday, while negotiations continue - stated the European Commission, despite attempts by France and Italy to obtain exceptions for these goods.

The EU, as the publication indicates, states that it "has obtained exceptions for a number of goods (including aircraft and aircraft parts) from the general tariff rate of 15% on most export goods to the US."

But for wine and spirits, exceptions were not agreed upon.

We do not expect wine and spirits to be included in the first group of exceptions to be announced by the US tomorrow, so these goods will be covered by the 15% ceiling – said Olof Gill, EU trade spokesperson, adding that negotiations are ongoing.

