Exclusive
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Rada increased defense spending
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
US imposes 15% tariffs on wine and alcohol from EU: negotiations continue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

The United States of America will apply 15% tariffs on imports of European wine and spirits starting August 1. Despite efforts by France and Italy, these goods were not included in the list of exceptions.

Since August 1, the United States of America has applied a 15% tariff on imports of European wine and spirits. Despite the efforts of France and Italy, these goods were not included in the list of exceptions agreed upon by the EU and the US.

Negotiations are ongoing, writes UNN with reference to Financial Time.

The US will apply a 15% tariff on wine and spirits imports from the EU starting Friday, while negotiations continue

- stated the European Commission, despite attempts by France and Italy to obtain exceptions for these goods.

The EU, as the publication indicates, states that it "has obtained exceptions for a number of goods (including aircraft and aircraft parts) from the general tariff rate of 15% on most export goods to the US."

But for wine and spirits, exceptions were not agreed upon.

We do not expect wine and spirits to be included in the first group of exceptions to be announced by the US tomorrow, so these goods will be covered by the 15% ceiling

– said Olof Gill, EU trade spokesperson, adding that negotiations are ongoing.

“It appeared 6,000 years before Christ": 13 interesting facts about cheese you didn't know15.11.24, 18:05 • 102376 views

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Financial Times
European Union
France
Italy
United States