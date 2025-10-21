In Poland and Romania, Russian saboteurs were detained who planned a series of explosions and arsons in the EU via "Nova Poshta" (New Post)

Law enforcement agencies in Poland and Romania have uncovered a large-scale sabotage network linked to Russian special services, which was preparing explosions and arsons of facilities in the EU by sending explosive packages through the "Nova Poshta" network. The main target of the saboteurs was the infrastructure of the Ukrainian logistics company, which actively operates in Europe. This is stated in the press release of the Romanian Foreign Intelligence Service and the Polish Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

European special services, through joint efforts, thwarted another attempt by Russian agents to destabilize the situation in the countries of the European Union. According to official reports, investigations in Poland and Romania uncovered a coordinated operation involving at least three Ukrainian citizens acting under the direct guidance of Russian special services.

The Mazovian Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the National Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw is conducting an investigation under number 1001-105.Ds.87.2025 regarding the activities of a foreign intelligence service – the Russian Federation – against the Republic of Poland and allied countries of the European Union

– stated in the message of the Polish law enforcement officers.

Investigators established that the agents were preparing acts of sabotage aimed at sending explosive and incendiary materials to Ukraine, which were to detonate during transportation. The purpose of the sabotage was to intimidate the population and undermine the stability of European countries that support Ukraine.

One of the suspects – Ukrainian citizen Danylo H. – was detained by Polish special services. He is accused of participating in the activities of foreign intelligence and preparing terrorist acts of a subversive nature (Articles 130 and 65 of the Polish Criminal Code). According to the prosecutor's office, he acted jointly with other agents, carrying out tasks of Russian curators to prepare explosive parcels through "Nova Poshta", which were intercepted by Romanian services before activation.

After Danylo H.'s detention, the District Court of Warsaw decided on October 17 to take him into custody for three months.

In parallel, in Romania, the Intelligence Service (SRI), in cooperation with other special services of the country and international partners, prevented an attempt to set fire to the headquarters of "Nova Poshta" in Bucharest. Two Ukrainian citizens, who arrived in the country from Poland, delivered parcels with remotely controlled incendiary devices, disguised as headphones and car parts, to the company's office.

Romanian special services timely identified and neutralized the explosive packages, preventing a catastrophe. During searches, thermite, barium nitrate, and electronic components for remote detonation were seized from the detainees. According to the investigation, the saboteurs underwent special training, characteristic of intelligence officers.

A Romanian court ruled to keep the two suspects in custody for 30 days.

The specific actions taken by the SRI, as well as the measures taken together with the Romanian authorities and external partners, led to the prevention of a sabotage attempt on national territory. The Romanian Intelligence Service thanks all national and international partners involved in ensuring the security of Romanian citizens

– stated in the press release of the Romanian special services.

Operational materials from both countries indicate that these actions are part of a broader campaign of hybrid attacks targeting Ukraine's logistics infrastructure in Europe. Similar cases have already been recorded in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania.

