In Poland and Romania, Russian saboteurs were detained who planned a series of explosions and arsons in the EU via "Nova Poshta" (New Post)

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
12:57 PM • 576 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 6006 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13716 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16469 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16679 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17443 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16142 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15007 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30623 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20550 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
82%
750mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frostPhotoOctober 21, 03:36 AM • 11462 views
Total blackout in Chernihiv after Russian attack: water utility explained where to get waterOctober 21, 03:55 AM • 7988 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralizedOctober 21, 05:40 AM • 5852 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24259 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23226 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23363 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 30624 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 38619 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 95762 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 67276 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
Budapest
United States
University of Culture
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 2986 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24379 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 22832 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 79126 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 73751 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film
Financial Times

In Poland and Romania, Russian saboteurs were detained who planned a series of explosions and arsons in the EU via "Nova Poshta" (New Post)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Polish and Romanian law enforcement officers exposed Ukrainian citizens who worked for Russia and planned a series of sabotages in Europe, sending explosives via "Nova Poshta" (New Post).

In Poland and Romania, Russian saboteurs were detained who planned a series of explosions and arsons in the EU via "Nova Poshta" (New Post)

Law enforcement agencies in Poland and Romania have uncovered a large-scale sabotage network linked to Russian special services, which was preparing explosions and arsons of facilities in the EU by sending explosive packages through the "Nova Poshta" network. The main target of the saboteurs was the infrastructure of the Ukrainian logistics company, which actively operates in Europe. This is stated in the press release of the Romanian Foreign Intelligence Service and the Polish Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

European special services, through joint efforts, thwarted another attempt by Russian agents to destabilize the situation in the countries of the European Union. According to official reports, investigations in Poland and Romania uncovered a coordinated operation involving at least three Ukrainian citizens acting under the direct guidance of Russian special services.

Part. Nord Stream sabotage: Polish court denies Germany's extradition request for Ukrainian suspect.

The Mazovian Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the National Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw is conducting an investigation under number 1001-105.Ds.87.2025 regarding the activities of a foreign intelligence service – the Russian Federation – against the Republic of Poland and allied countries of the European Union 

– stated in the message of the Polish law enforcement officers.

Investigators established that the agents were preparing acts of sabotage aimed at sending explosive and incendiary materials to Ukraine, which were to detonate during transportation. The purpose of the sabotage was to intimidate the population and undermine the stability of European countries that support Ukraine.

One of the suspects – Ukrainian citizen Danylo H. – was detained by Polish special services. He is accused of participating in the activities of foreign intelligence and preparing terrorist acts of a subversive nature (Articles 130 and 65 of the Polish Criminal Code). According to the prosecutor's office, he acted jointly with other agents, carrying out tasks of Russian curators to prepare explosive parcels through "Nova Poshta", which were intercepted by Romanian services before activation.

Part. A secret weapons depot, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncovered in Kharkiv.

After Danylo H.'s detention, the District Court of Warsaw decided on October 17 to take him into custody for three months.

In parallel, in Romania, the Intelligence Service (SRI), in cooperation with other special services of the country and international partners, prevented an attempt to set fire to the headquarters of "Nova Poshta" in Bucharest. Two Ukrainian citizens, who arrived in the country from Poland, delivered parcels with remotely controlled incendiary devices, disguised as headphones and car parts, to the company's office.

Part. Ordered the arson of a strategic Ukrzaliznytsia facility: saboteur received 8 years in prison.

Romanian special services timely identified and neutralized the explosive packages, preventing a catastrophe. During searches, thermite, barium nitrate, and electronic components for remote detonation were seized from the detainees. According to the investigation, the saboteurs underwent special training, characteristic of intelligence officers.

A Romanian court ruled to keep the two suspects in custody for 30 days.

The specific actions taken by the SRI, as well as the measures taken together with the Romanian authorities and external partners, led to the prevention of a sabotage attempt on national territory. The Romanian Intelligence Service thanks all national and international partners involved in ensuring the security of Romanian citizens 

– stated in the press release of the Romanian special services.

Operational materials from both countries indicate that these actions are part of a broader campaign of hybrid attacks targeting Ukraine's logistics infrastructure in Europe. Similar cases have already been recorded in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania.

Part. Burned down Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles: law enforcement officers reported suspicion to four saboteurs

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Search
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Nova Poshta
European Union
Lithuania
Czech Republic
Germany
Romania
Ukraine
Poland