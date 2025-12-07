$42.180.00
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
11:06 AM • 7094 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 36839 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 49102 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 56672 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 53675 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 57298 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 55277 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 40113 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 84516 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Publications
Exclusives
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Before that, the Russians systematically attacked railways only in eastern Ukraine. Now, railway stations throughout the country are under threat.

Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat

Russian troops have switched to new tactics of striking Ukraine, for the first time targeting facilities that were previously considered untouchable due to their key role in ensuring the lives of millions of people. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

This refers to Russian strikes on railway infrastructure, in particular a recent attack on the railway station in Fastiv, Kyiv region. Before that, the Russians systematically struck railways only in eastern Ukraine.

The occupiers also caused serious damage to the sorting center of "Nova Poshta" in Dnipro - Ukraine's largest private postal company. According to Bild, citing local residents, tens of thousands of parcels were destroyed, including shipments for Ukrainian military personnel - for example, helmets and night vision devices.

In addition, since late November 2025, Russia has been attacking central distribution bases that supply hospitals. After the strike on a warehouse in Lviv, 600 medical facilities were left without supplies.

Recall

Train traffic through Fastiv station has been restored after a massive night strike on December 6.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Nova Poshta
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro
Bild
Ukraine
Lviv