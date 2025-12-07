Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat

Russian troops have switched to new tactics of striking Ukraine, for the first time targeting facilities that were previously considered untouchable due to their key role in ensuring the lives of millions of people. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

This refers to Russian strikes on railway infrastructure, in particular a recent attack on the railway station in Fastiv, Kyiv region. Before that, the Russians systematically struck railways only in eastern Ukraine.

The occupiers also caused serious damage to the sorting center of "Nova Poshta" in Dnipro - Ukraine's largest private postal company. According to Bild, citing local residents, tens of thousands of parcels were destroyed, including shipments for Ukrainian military personnel - for example, helmets and night vision devices.

In addition, since late November 2025, Russia has been attacking central distribution bases that supply hospitals. After the strike on a warehouse in Lviv, 600 medical facilities were left without supplies.

Recall

Train traffic through Fastiv station has been restored after a massive night strike on December 6.