New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Russians hit "Nova Poshta" in Kramatorsk with a drone, one killed and a child wounded - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

As a result of a Russian drone strike on a Nova Poshta branch in Kramatorsk, a 49-year-old man was killed. A 13-year-old girl was wounded.

Russians hit "Nova Poshta" in Kramatorsk with a drone, one killed and a child wounded - OVA

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk, hitting a Nova Poshta branch, killing one person and injuring a child, reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

1 person died and 1 was injured as a result of a Russian strike on Kramatorsk. The enemy hit a Nova Poshta branch with a drone. A 49-year-old man was killed, and a 13-year-old girl was injured.

- Filashkin wrote.

According to him, the final extent of the damage is being assessed.

"Take care of yourselves and your loved ones! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" - emphasized the head of the Oblast Military Administration.

Earlier today, Serhiy Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, reported a deadly enemy shelling in Kostiantynivka.

"As a result of another enemy shelling using an FPV attack drone, an employee of one of the community's utility enterprises was killed, and two more employees were injured. The victims were traveling in a utility enterprise car around the city while performing their official duties," - wrote Horbunov on Facebook.

This enterprise, according to the head of the City Military Administration, daily ensures the vital activity of the community and is responsible for critically important services for residents who still remain in the city, without which the normal functioning of the city is impossible. "As a result of the shelling, a utility enterprise truck was damaged," he noted.

Addition

According to the Donetsk police, seven people were injured in the region yesterday due to Russian attacks. On August 28, the police recorded 2,074 enemy strikes along the front line and in residential areas. 13 settlements were under fire: the cities of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk, the village of Novoiavenka, the villages of Ivanopillia, Iverske, Illinivka, Petrivka Druha, Stepanivka. 91 civilian objects were damaged, including 58 residential buildings:

  • Sloviansk was shelled three times by Russians, including with two Iskander-M OTRK missiles – three civilians were injured, 35 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, 2 educational institutions, 2 shops, a hotel, an enterprise, a bathhouse, a boiler house, a car wash, and 6 civilian cars were damaged;
    • three injured in Kostiantynivka, which the enemy attacked 8 times with a FAB-250 bomb, MLRS, and drones. 6 apartment buildings and 9 private houses, 2 shops, 2 educational institutions, a cultural center, 2 outbuildings, and three garages were damaged;
      • there is one injured in Pokrovsk. In Dobropillia, an enterprise was damaged as a result of two Geran-2 UAVs hitting;
        • in Druzhkivka, a FAB-250 bomb hit outside the settlement. Russian troops dropped a FAB-250 bomb on Illinivka – 2 apartment buildings were damaged;
          • in Lyman, enemy drones damaged an apartment building and a private house. In Petrivka Druha of the Oleksandrivka Territorial Community, a Gerbera UAV hit a private house;
            • in the Novodonetska community, as a result of drones hitting Novoiavenka, a private house was damaged, in Stepanivka – a private enterprise and railway infrastructure, in Iverske – an enterprise.

              In addition, information was established about one person killed in Pokrovsk and one injured in Bilytske, who suffered as a result of shelling on August 27.

              Julia Shramko

              War in Ukraine
              Donetsk Oblast
              Ukraine
              Kramatorsk