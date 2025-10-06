"Zakryv Round" won the "Slushno" award from MEGOGO in the "Best Business Podcast" category

Illia Kabachynskyi and Anton Polieskov

The podcast "Zakryv raund" became the winner of the national audio award "Slushno" 2025 from MEGOGO in the category "Best Business Podcast". The results were announced during the ceremony on October 1 at the Ukrainian House, the winners were determined by a mixed voting model — 50% from listeners and 50% from an expert jury, UNN reports.

"Zakryv raund" is a podcast by Illia Kabachynskyi and Anton Polieskov about technological phenomena, companies and people who build businesses in the modern economy and attract billions in investments, as well as about events that affect the technology market and the world around us. The project is supported by Favbet Tech — a Ukrainian company from the top 50 largest IT companies in Ukraine according to DOU.

In 2025, the podcast announced and launched its 5th season; releases from this season are now available on platforms. Throughout the season, special episodes and exclusive interviews with leaders of the Ukrainian industry were released, including with the founder of Kasta Andriy Lohvin, as well as conversations about the transformation of Nova Poshta, the Hyperliquid exchange, plant-based food producers, and the spiritual startup Nebula by Obrio.

Photo: Illia Kabachynskyi

"Slushno" is an annual audio award from MEGOGO Audio, which for five consecutive years has recognized the best Ukrainian-language podcasts. The award covers various nominations, including business, science, culture, sports, and other areas, and identifies leaders in Ukrainian podcasting.

"Zakryv raund" was shortlisted for the "Slushno-2025" award in two nominations at once — "Business Podcast" and "Science and Technology Podcast", and according to the results of listener voting and the jury's decision, it won in the business category.