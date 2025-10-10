Russian shelling of Kyiv and region: "Nova Poshta" in the region will operate with delays

Nova Poshta company warned that due to the night attack by Russians in Kyiv and the region, there may be delays in goods delivery. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Nova Poshta".

Details

The company warned that sorting terminals were temporarily out of operation at night for security reasons, so some shipments are being processed with a delay.

Currently, all processes have been restored - we are working at full capacity to deliver your parcels as quickly as possible - stated Nova Poshta.

They added: you can track shipments on the website and in the mobile application.

If you ordered address delivery - expect a call from a Nova Poshta courier - the message says.

