Attack on Kyiv region: three people remain in hospitals, 15 high-rise buildings and 72 private houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

Three people wounded during the enemy attack on the Kyiv region remain in hospitals. In Brovary, over 80% of broken windows have been closed, damage assessment and restoration work are underway.

Attack on Kyiv region: three people remain in hospitals, 15 high-rise buildings and 72 private houses damaged

Three people injured during today's enemy attack on the Kyiv region remain in hospitals. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

So, according to him:

  • a 67-year-old woman with multiple shrapnel wounds to soft tissues continues treatment in a medical facility in Vyshhorod district;
    • an elderly man remains in a medical facility in Fastiv district due to an angina attack, as an acute reaction to stress;
      • a 64-year-old woman with a closed head injury and a fractured left hand is under the supervision of doctors in Brovary district.

        Kalashnyk also said that work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack in five districts. Thus, in the city of Brovary, which suffered the most from the enemy strike, more than 80% of the broken windows of several hundred apartments have been covered with OSB boards.

        Emergency overhanging structures on the upper floors of the damaged building, which suffered the most from the rashist attack, have been dismantled. Commissions are working to assess damages and prioritize restoration measures. Invincibility points are operating, where people can find all the necessary assistance. All work will continue tomorrow morning.

        - promised the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

        He added that in total, as a result of the massive attack by the terrorist country, 15 high-rise buildings, 72 private houses, critical infrastructure facilities, garage boxes, production facilities, shopping centers, a "Nova Poshta" building, a kindergarten, and 35 cars were damaged in the region.

        Recall

        As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on the Kyiv region on November 19, a woman born in 1952 died, and 14 more people were injured.

