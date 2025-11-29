Rescuers pulled a kitten from under the rubble after a Russian shelling in Kyiv region

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv region

In the village of Khotiv, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, rescuers pulled a kitten from under the rubble. It had been under a floor slab for ten hours after a Russian shelling, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region.

Details

As a result of the enemy shelling, a private residential building was partially destroyed. The kitten remained under a heavy floor slab for almost ten hours and was unable to get out on its own.

During the dismantling of the structures, rescuers heard a quiet meow and quickly determined the location where the kitten could be. - the report says.

State Emergency Service specialists used special tools and props to lift a fragment of the slab and pull out the kitten. The pet was frightened but unharmed.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of November 29, 37 people were injured, two died.

UNN also reported that due to Russian strikes, residents of five districts of Kyiv were temporarily left without heat supply. At the same time, the pressure in the water supply networks in all districts of the city was returned to the established standards, and energy workers managed to restore electricity to more than 360,000 families.

The head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry, Maria Malmer Stenergard, reacted to the strike. She stated that the Russians do not want peace.

