Rescuers pulled a kitten from under the rubble after a Russian shelling in Kyiv region

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
03:10 PM • 3124 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 6268 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 9088 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 10590 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
11:00 AM • 11449 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 13038 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 13738 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15365 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 25524 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 35634 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
96%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Consequences of the attack recorded in five districts of Kyiv region: Fastiv without power, there are woundedNovember 29, 06:37 AM • 11800 views
Umerov and Kyslytsia have already left for the US to discuss Trump's peace planNovember 29, 06:47 AM • 5082 views
Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke outVideoNovember 29, 07:36 AM • 9288 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The EconomistNovember 29, 07:59 AM • 13806 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media12:55 PM • 7268 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 58891 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 46151 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 53764 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 52022 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 57996 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Poland
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 32780 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 50739 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 70409 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 102223 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 116743 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat

Rescuers pulled a kitten from under the rubble after a Russian shelling in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

In the village of Khotiv, Obukhiv district, rescuers pulled a kitten from under the rubble, which had been under a floor slab for ten hours after a Russian shelling. The animal was scared but unharmed after being rescued with a special tool.

Rescuers pulled a kitten from under the rubble after a Russian shelling in Kyiv region
Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv region

In the village of Khotiv, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region, rescuers pulled a kitten from under the rubble. It had been under a floor slab for ten hours after a Russian shelling, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region.

Details

As a result of the enemy shelling, a private residential building was partially destroyed. The kitten remained under a heavy floor slab for almost ten hours and was unable to get out on its own.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service found two cats alive in a house destroyed by a missile strike in Ternopil21.11.25, 16:09 • 4116 views

During the dismantling of the structures, rescuers heard a quiet meow and quickly determined the location where the kitten could be.

- the report says.

State Emergency Service specialists used special tools and props to lift a fragment of the slab and pull out the kitten. The pet was frightened but unharmed.

Russian missile strike on Ternopil on November 19: rescuers found a live parrot among the debris of a house20.11.25, 12:23 • 9301 view

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of November 29, 37 people were injured, two died.

UNN also reported that due to Russian strikes, residents of five districts of Kyiv were temporarily left without heat supply. At the same time, the pressure in the water supply networks in all districts of the city was returned to the established standards, and energy workers managed to restore electricity to more than 360,000 families.

The head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry, Maria Malmer Stenergard, reacted to the strike. She stated that the Russians do not want peace.

Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: police rescued a boy from under the rubble of a house, video29.11.25, 17:24 • 1298 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv region
Animals
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Sweden
Kyiv