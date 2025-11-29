Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: police rescued a boy from under the rubble of a house, video

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
03:10 PM • 2838 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 5818 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 8746 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 10416 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
11:00 AM • 11313 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 12972 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 13680 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15346 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 25511 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 35614 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
96%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Consequences of the attack recorded in five districts of Kyiv region: Fastiv without power, there are woundedNovember 29, 06:37 AM • 11709 views
Umerov and Kyslytsia have already left for the US to discuss Trump's peace planNovember 29, 06:47 AM • 4900 views
Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke outVideoNovember 29, 07:36 AM • 9092 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The EconomistNovember 29, 07:59 AM • 13710 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media12:55 PM • 7072 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 58773 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 46039 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 53673 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 51933 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 57894 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Poland
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 32743 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 50699 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 70365 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 102188 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 116709 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat

Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: police rescued a boy from under the rubble of a house, video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published footage of police rescuing a child from under the rubble of a house in Kyiv on November 29. Law enforcement officers Oleksandr Tiazhkorob and Denys Perkovskyi, together with city residents, pulled the child out and handed him over to medics.

Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: police rescued a boy from under the rubble of a house, video

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine showed footage of police officers rescuing a boy from under the rubble of a house in Kyiv after the Russian attack on November 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Law enforcement officers Oleksandr Tiazhkorob and Denys Perkovskyi, together with city residents, heard crying, quickly cleared the way, pulled out the child, and handed him over to medics.

Attention, video 18+!!!

Patrol officers also helped extinguish fires, freed people from blocked apartments, and ensured the passage of special vehicles, the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of November 29, 37 people were injured, and two died.

UNN also reported that due to Russian strikes, residents of five districts of Kyiv were temporarily left without heat supply. At the same time, the pressure in the water supply networks in all districts of the city was returned to the established normative indicators, and energy workers managed to restore electricity to more than 360,000 families.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard reacted to the strike. She stated that the Russians do not want peace.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyivCrimes and emergencies
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Sweden
Kyiv