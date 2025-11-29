Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: police rescued a boy from under the rubble of a house, video

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine showed footage of police officers rescuing a boy from under the rubble of a house in Kyiv after the Russian attack on November 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Law enforcement officers Oleksandr Tiazhkorob and Denys Perkovskyi, together with city residents, heard crying, quickly cleared the way, pulled out the child, and handed him over to medics.

Attention, video 18+!!!

Patrol officers also helped extinguish fires, freed people from blocked apartments, and ensured the passage of special vehicles, the Ministry of Internal Affairs added.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of November 29, 37 people were injured, and two died.

UNN also reported that due to Russian strikes, residents of five districts of Kyiv were temporarily left without heat supply. At the same time, the pressure in the water supply networks in all districts of the city was returned to the established normative indicators, and energy workers managed to restore electricity to more than 360,000 families.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard reacted to the strike. She stated that the Russians do not want peace.