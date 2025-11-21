Rescuers of the State Emergency Service found two cats alive in a house destroyed by a missile strike in Ternopil

During the clearing of the rubble of a high-rise building in Ternopil, destroyed by Russian missiles, Ukrainian rescuers found two pets alive, which their owners had been waiting for since the first day of the tragedy. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in a Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

In Ternopil, State Emergency Service employees continue round-the-clock work in the damaged building, where small miracles sometimes happen among the debris.

Thus, on the first floor, rescuers found the cat Milka – she disappeared after the explosion, and her family came to the ruins every day hoping to meet her.

On the second floor, they found 8-year-old cat Mia, who was scared by the explosion and hid in the apartment. She was also returned to the hands of her happy owners – rescuers reported.

