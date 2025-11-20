Russian missile strike on Ternopil on November 19: rescuers found a live parrot among the debris of a house

Rescuers in Ternopil found a cage with a parrot among the debris of a house hit by a Russian missile on November 19. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As the rescuers noted, the small, bright feathered creature survived in this cold abyss of destruction.

Someone cared for him, was his family, someone, perhaps, whispered gentle words to him before the world split in two. At such moments, you realize how fragile our present is and how cruel this war is. But life always finds a loophole to survive - the State Emergency Service reported.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Ternopil on November 19, 26 people died. Police and other emergency services are working around the clock at the impact sites.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the whereabouts of 22 people are still unknown in Ternopil after the Russian missile strike. They are still being searched for.