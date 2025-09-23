Rivne hosted its first half marathon from Nova Poshta: over 1300 participants started

$41.380.13
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 5338 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 18150 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 15061 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 41505 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 35232 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 34751 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
September 22, 05:45 PM • 48697 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 48978 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44840 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69939 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rules
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FT
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 18151 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 17124 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 32351 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 35865 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 41505 views
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Rivne hosted its first half marathon from Nova Poshta: over 1300 participants started

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

On September 20-21, Rivne hosted the first half marathon from Nova Poshta and NewRun, which brought together over 1300 participants, including people with disabilities and veterans. The youngest participant was 1.3 years old, the oldest runner was 69 years old, and all proceeds from the race will go to prosthetics for UNBROKEN patients.

Rivne hosted its first half marathon from Nova Poshta: over 1300 participants started

On September 20-21, Rivne became part of an all-Ukrainian series of running events organized by Nova Poshta. For the first time, a half marathon of such a scale was held in the city – professional athletes and amateurs, as well as the youngest participants in strollers, parents with children, people in wheelchairs, and veterans who returned to sports after severe injuries, ran the distances. The event united more than 1,300 participants and became a true symbol of accessibility, UNN reports.

Details

150 children took part in children's races of 100 and 500 meters. The youngest participant, Oleksandra Levyk, is only 1.3 years old and completed her first 100 meters. The oldest runner, 69-year-old Viktor Nedybalyuk, ran the full half-marathon distance of 21 km.

The organizers – Nova Poshta and NewRun – paid special attention to accessibility. The starting town and tracks were equipped so that professional athletes, amateurs, people with disabilities, veterans with prostheses or in wheelchairs, parents with children in strollers, and even runners with pets could participate in the event.

A special detail of the Rivne half marathon was the "Start without a shot" – an innovative solution that Nova Poshta implements at all its running events. Instead of a traditional shot, the start is announced by a powerful wave of sound and light, which gently and at the same time effectively launches the race.

We always try to use our running events to draw public attention to important topics. For us, it's not just about sports or victories at a distance – it's about changes in society. The Rivne half marathon, in addition to the noble goal of raising funds for the rehabilitation of the Unbroken, shows that our cities must become accessible and convenient for everyone. Accessibility is not an abstract idea, but concrete solutions that give people equal opportunities to live a full life.

– says Inna Popereshniuk, co-founder of Nova Poshta.

Within the framework of the event, a symbolic "Support Run" of 1 km took place. It was dedicated to Ukrainians who paid for freedom with their health and are now recovering from injuries. Patients of the UNBROKEN rehabilitation center joined the race, among them Anatoliy Savytskyi from Rivne, a veteran of the 42nd separate mechanized brigade, who moves in a wheelchair after a severe injury and dedicated the distance to his hometown and comrades. Dmytro Sokot from Kostopil region, a soldier of the 14th brigade, lost a hand and received serious leg injuries, and is now preparing for prosthetics and also became a participant in the race.

Roman Chernenko, an anti-tank gunner of the 93rd brigade, ran 10 km on a prosthesis. He was wounded in 2024, completed rehabilitation in the spring of 2025, and has since covered more than 450 kilometers.

Last year in Kyiv at the Nova Poshta marathon, I covered 1 kilometer on crutches. Today – I ran 10 kilometers on a prosthesis. The running community inspires me to reach new heights!

– says Roman.

We know well that Rivne has an active running community. But it is important that along with the development of the city, events appear that unite and inspire people. It is with this goal that we brought the scale of Nova Poshta and the NewRun series of races to Rivne.

– says Oksana Suchenko, director of NewRun.

All entry fees, as well as donations through the Dobro.ua platform, are directed to the production of prostheses for UNBROKEN patients.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
charity
Rivne
Kyiv