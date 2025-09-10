Kramatorsk under massive fire: number of wounded increased to 6, including teenagers

Russian invaders have been massively shelling Kramatorsk for the third day. As a result of 15 shellings, 6 people were injured, including two teenagers. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

For the third day in a row, Kramatorsk has been subjected to massive enemy attacks. Only today, 6 people have already been injured in the city as a result of 15 shellings, including 2 teenagers aged 16 and 17. - Filashkin reported.

Filashkin also reported that the Russians are attacking with drones of various types. According to him, the invaders do this at regular intervals to constantly keep people in fear.

Like yesterday's strike on Yarova, the shelling of Kramatorsk is pure terror. Extermination and intimidation are all the Russians want. - Filashkin emphasized.

Addition

On September 10, Kramatorsk in Donetsk region came under constant attacks by Russian forces. According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the shelling does not stop for an hour, and the city is attacked by FPV drones, "Shaheds" and other "cruise missiles".

In Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk, hitting a "Nova Poshta" branch, killing one person and injuring a child.