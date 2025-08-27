Kyiv apartment from Nova Poshta: grand prize drawing — September 3 live

On September 3, 2025, Nova Poshta will hold the final draw for the main prize of its summer promotion — a two-room apartment in the Svitlo Park residential complex in the capital.

The company automatically includes all clients who received shipments at Nova Poshta branches, its parcel lockers, or by courier to their address from June 23 to August 31 in the draw.

For every three parcels, one chance to win was awarded, but no more than five chances per client.

"We aim to thank our clients for their trust. Therefore, we are holding the main draw in the most transparent format possible — live, where everyone can see the process of determining the winner," Nova Poshta's press service noted.

To confirm participation in the draw, you need to register your phone number on the company's website. You can also check the number of chances received there.

The live draw will take place on September 3 at 6:30 PM on YouTube. The broadcast will be provided by the "Television Toronto" studio.

During the broadcast, a list of all participants will be opened, and the new owner of the apartment will be selected in real-time.

The company also urged draw participants to stay in touch during the live broadcast: "According to the rules of the draw, to become a winner, you must answer a phone call during the live broadcast. We will call three times. If there is no answer, the right to receive the prize will pass to a reserve winner," Nova Poshta clarified.

Nova Poshta promises to publish additional information and a link to the broadcast on its official communication channels.