07:59 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Kyiv apartment from Nova Poshta: grand prize drawing — September 3 live

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

On September 3, 2025, Nova Poshta will hold the final drawing for a two-room apartment. All customers who received shipments from June 23 to August 31 automatically participate.

Kyiv apartment from Nova Poshta: grand prize drawing — September 3 live

On September 3, 2025, Nova Poshta will hold the final draw for the main prize of its summer promotion — a two-room apartment in the Svitlo Park residential complex in the capital.

The company automatically includes all clients who received shipments at Nova Poshta branches, its parcel lockers, or by courier to their address from June 23 to August 31 in the draw.

For every three parcels, one chance to win was awarded, but no more than five chances per client.

"We aim to thank our clients for their trust. Therefore, we are holding the main draw in the most transparent format possible — live, where everyone can see the process of determining the winner," Nova Poshta's press service noted.

To confirm participation in the draw, you need to register your phone number on the company's website. You can also check the number of chances received there.

The live draw will take place on September 3 at 6:30 PM on YouTube. The broadcast will be provided by the "Television Toronto" studio.

During the broadcast, a list of all participants will be opened, and the new owner of the apartment will be selected in real-time.

The company also urged draw participants to stay in touch during the live broadcast: "According to the rules of the draw, to become a winner, you must answer a phone call during the live broadcast. We will call three times. If there is no answer, the right to receive the prize will pass to a reserve winner," Nova Poshta clarified.

Nova Poshta promises to publish additional information and a link to the broadcast on its official communication channels.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyReal Estate
YouTube
Kyiv