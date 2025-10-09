A new dangerous drug was distributed in Ukraine: a group of 29 people exposed

The activities of a group that sold the new drug "kratom" in Ukraine have been stopped. 29 people have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Under the procedural guidance of the Ternopil Oblast Prosecutor's Office, the activities of a group of 29 people who sold a new drug – crushed leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa plant ("kratom") – were exposed and stopped. - the message says.

It is reported that the participants organized a branched system for selling "kratom", which operated throughout Ukraine. The drug was imported through the state border of Ukraine, after which it was sold through online platforms and Telegram channels, delivery services, including "Nova Poshta", gyms and catering establishments, where the main "clients" were young people.

In Ternopil, the sale of "kratom" was documented for the first time in Ukraine. According to preliminary data, during its activity, the group sold up to 10 tons of the substance on the territory of the state. The estimated value on the "black market" is over UAH 60 million. - it is noted in the message.

During the special operation, 78 searches were conducted in Kyiv, Kyiv, Volyn, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions.

As a result of the investigative actions: 29 people, including 5 minors, were notified of suspicion under parts 1, 2, 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal production, acquisition, storage and sale of narcotic drugs). In particular, 21 participants were detained in accordance with Articles 208, 615 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Some individuals were detained at an international checkpoint while attempting to import another batch of the narcotic drug. The issue of notifying them of suspicion of smuggling is being resolved.

"Kratom" is the leaves of the tropical plant Mitragyna speciosa, common in Southeast Asia. Its active substance mitragynine has an effect 10 times stronger than morphine. In small doses, it acts as a stimulant, in large doses, it causes addiction. By Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1306 of November 15, 2024, "kratom" and "mitragynine" were included in the list of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.

