An illegal laboratory in a nature reserve in Vinnytsia region produced narcotic substances

In the Vinnytsia region, an underground drug laboratory was uncovered in a nature reserve – a group of four people was notified of suspicion of manufacturing and selling drugs worth about UAH 5 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a criminal group of persons who organized the production and sale of psychotropic substances and narcotic drugs in especially large quantities was exposed and detained. – stated the OGP.

According to the investigation, four people, three men and a woman, grew more than 5.7 thousand cannabis bushes in the national nature reserve "Zgarsky" in the Vinnytsia district. There they harvested and set up a laboratory for the production of amphetamine.

During authorized searches, 120 kg of ready-made cannabis, more than 5.7 thousand cannabis plants, amphetamine and precursors, laboratory equipment, cash, cars, telephones and bank cards were seized.

The estimated value of the seized narcotic substances on the "black market" is about UAH 5 million. – reported the prosecutor's office.

The suspects were charged under Part 2, Part 3 of Article 307 and Part 2 of Article 310 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – for illegal manufacture, storage and sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, as well as for illegal sowing and cultivation of cannabis.

The court chose a preventive measure for the group members – detention without the right to bail.

