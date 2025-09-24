$41.380.00
Manufactured and sold psychotropics throughout Ukraine: members of a criminal group will face trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

In Ukraine, 11 members of three interregional drug groups that operated in Zhytomyr and Dnipropetrovsk regions will be tried. They organized the production and sale of the particularly dangerous psychotropic substance alpha-PVP throughout Ukraine.

Manufactured and sold psychotropics throughout Ukraine: members of a criminal group will face trial

In Ukraine, members of three organized drug groups that supplied psychotropic substances to various regions of the country will be prosecuted. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

11 members of 3 interregional drug groups will be in the dock. The investigation established that the perpetrators operated in the Zhytomyr and Dnipropetrovsk regions. They organized a drug business for the production and sale of the particularly dangerous psychotropic substance alpha-PVP throughout Ukraine.

The detainees were charged with suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Parts 2, 3 of Art. 307 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances);
    • Parts 1, 3 of Art. 311 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or shipment of precursors);
      • Part 2 of Art. 317 (Organization or maintenance of places for illegal use, production or manufacture of narcotic drugs).

        The sanction of the articles provides for imprisonment for up to 12 years, or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

        Recall

        During the celebration of the Jewish New Year, police in Uman seized substances resembling drugs.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

