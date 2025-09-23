$41.380.13
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

In Uman, during the celebration of the Jewish New Year, police seized substances resembling drugs and opened a pre-trial investigation. A ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol is in effect in the pilgrimage area, where a joint detachment of law enforcement officers, including Israeli police, is working.

In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated

During the celebration of the Jewish New Year in Uman, police seized substances resembling drugs. All seized items have already been sent for examination, and a pre-trial investigation has been opened. This was reported to UNN journalist by Zoia Vovk, spokeswoman for the Cherkasy police.

When asked about information on the network that some pilgrims tried to illegally transport alcohol, and in some cases, substances resembling drugs were seized, the spokeswoman replied that isolated cases of public order violations occur, but they are not widespread.

There are isolated cases regarding narcotic substances, they have been seized and sent for examination. Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. A pre-trial investigation has been opened regarding alcohol.

- said the spokeswoman.

She emphasized that currently, in the pilgrimage area, the sale and consumption of alcohol are prohibited. And pilgrims who arrived through the checkpoint had alcohol confiscated if they had it with them.

But yes, such cases happen, and not only this year, it happens every year. But with the participation of Ukrainian and Israeli police, through dialogue, explanations, and preventive work, these situations are managed. Currently, we are not recording any serious significant violations. Yes, isolated cases occur.

- Vovk emphasized.

She also reminded that currently, during the pilgrims' stay in Uman, checkpoints are operating where patrol police check all documents and vehicles. Also, a combined detachment of law enforcement officers is working in Uman: the National Police, the National Guard, employees of the State Emergency Service, the State Migration Service, and other services.

Police officers from Israel have traditionally arrived in Uman, this year nine of them came. They help Ukrainian police officers to serve and patrol. They perform a more communicative function, this is particularly when it is necessary to overcome the language barrier with pilgrims, and to convey the necessary information about the rules that apply during martial law, and about alarm rules, observance of curfew, etc.

- added the spokeswoman.

Earlier, UNN wrote that about 35,000 Bratslav Hasidim, who celebrate the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah, arrived in Uman. According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, a total of up to 38,000 believers are expected this year.

The first day of the celebration of the Jewish New Year 5786 passed peacefully, without any recorded incidents.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
State Migration Service (Ukraine)
Israel
National Guard of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Uman