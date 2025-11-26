Scammers posing as "Nova Poshta" try to steal Ukrainians' data

The Center for Countering Disinformation warned Ukrainians about a new wave of fraudulent messages disguised as "debt" to "Nova Poshta." This was reported by the CPD in its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Messages received by users about "debt" to "Nova Poshta" are fake

– noted the CPD.

Fraudsters fake the company's logo, change the sender's address, and invent "debts" to force people to open attachments or follow a phishing link.

These letters have nothing to do with the company. The goal of fraudsters is to obtain your personal data for its further criminal use

– emphasized the CPD.

The Center urges to reliably protect personal data and not to open suspicious letters and links.

Part. "Kyivvodokanal" denied statements about alleged hourly water outages