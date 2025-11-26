$42.400.03
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
11:49 AM • 8708 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 10316 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 16887 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 30432 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 27813 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 17807 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 30901 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 06:31 AM • 16893 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14398 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
Scammers posing as "Nova Poshta" try to steal Ukrainians' data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CPD) warned that scammers are sending fake emails to Ukrainians with an invented debt to "Nova Poshta." The main goal is to steal users' personal data.

Scammers posing as "Nova Poshta" try to steal Ukrainians' data

The Center for Countering Disinformation warned Ukrainians about a new wave of fraudulent messages disguised as "debt" to "Nova Poshta." This was reported by the CPD in its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Messages received by users about "debt" to "Nova Poshta" are fake

– noted the CPD.

Fraudsters fake the company's logo, change the sender's address, and invent "debts" to force people to open attachments or follow a phishing link.

These letters have nothing to do with the company. The goal of fraudsters is to obtain your personal data for its further criminal use

– emphasized the CPD.

The Center urges to reliably protect personal data and not to open suspicious letters and links.

Part. "Kyivvodokanal" denied statements about alleged hourly water outages

