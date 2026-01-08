Oil tanker Elbus hit by drone in Black Sea, called a "shadow fleet" vessel - media

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
11:03 AM • 3456 views
Blizzard in Ukraine: truck traffic ban extended, up to 15 cm of snow fell in the west overnight and bad weather continues to movePhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 10047 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 6612 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
09:50 AM • 21740 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo
07:21 AM • 42313 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
06:38 AM • 34404 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 36210 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 44006 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 45201 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 33672 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.9m/s
93%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sectorJanuary 8, 02:27 AM • 21162 views
Ukraine increased weapons production by 1.5 times in a year - Ministry of DefenseJanuary 8, 04:04 AM • 6264 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 23216 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways07:54 AM • 22128 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 18122 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 55597 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 60541 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 63617 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 103225 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 140212 views
Actual people
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 18276 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 31471 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 57425 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 76709 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 118416 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
Financial Times

Oil tanker Elbus hit by drone in Black Sea, called a "shadow fleet" vessel - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

The Palau-flagged tanker Elbus was hit by a drone off the coast of Kastamonu, Turkey. The crew was unharmed, and the vessel is being towed to the port of Inebolu.

Oil tanker Elbus hit by drone in Black Sea, called a "shadow fleet" vessel - media
Ortadoğu Gazetesi

The oil tanker Elbus, flying the flag of Palau, which was sailing off the coast of Kastamonu in Turkey, was hit by a drone, Ortadoğu Gazetesi reports, writes UNN.

Details

The tanker named Elbus "sustained damage, but no crew members were injured," the publication writes. It is noted that efforts are underway to tow the vessel to the Turkish port of Inebolu.

As ASTRA writes, "preliminarily, the tanker was heading to Novorossiysk."

Russian Telegram channels indicate that "the tanker "Elbus" under the flag of Palau was originally built for Russia (Sovcomflot) and was called "Scf Aldan"" And that experts unequivocally attribute it to the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation.

As Ortadoğu Gazetesi notes, the incident occurred off the coast of the Abana district in Kastamonu, in the Black Sea. It is reported that the upper part of the tanker was hit.

After an emergency call from the vessel, coast guard teams were dispatched to the area, it is stated. Preliminary reports indicate that the crew was not injured.

The damaged tanker is being towed to the port of Inebolu for detailed inspection and safety measures. The source of the damage and the extent of the damage will be determined after technical inspections at the port.

Although no official statements have been made regarding the source of the incident, maritime authorities are closely monitoring the nature of the incident and the security situation in the region, the publication writes.

"Out of control": Turkey shot down a drone over the Black Sea15.12.25, 20:32 • 13593 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Black Sea
Turkey