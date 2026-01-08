Oil tanker Elbus hit by drone in Black Sea, called a "shadow fleet" vessel - media

Ortadoğu Gazetesi

The oil tanker Elbus, flying the flag of Palau, which was sailing off the coast of Kastamonu in Turkey, was hit by a drone, Ortadoğu Gazetesi reports, writes UNN.

Details

The tanker named Elbus "sustained damage, but no crew members were injured," the publication writes. It is noted that efforts are underway to tow the vessel to the Turkish port of Inebolu.

As ASTRA writes, "preliminarily, the tanker was heading to Novorossiysk."

Russian Telegram channels indicate that "the tanker "Elbus" under the flag of Palau was originally built for Russia (Sovcomflot) and was called "Scf Aldan"" And that experts unequivocally attribute it to the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation.

As Ortadoğu Gazetesi notes, the incident occurred off the coast of the Abana district in Kastamonu, in the Black Sea. It is reported that the upper part of the tanker was hit.

After an emergency call from the vessel, coast guard teams were dispatched to the area, it is stated. Preliminary reports indicate that the crew was not injured.

The damaged tanker is being towed to the port of Inebolu for detailed inspection and safety measures. The source of the damage and the extent of the damage will be determined after technical inspections at the port.

Although no official statements have been made regarding the source of the incident, maritime authorities are closely monitoring the nature of the incident and the security situation in the region, the publication writes.

